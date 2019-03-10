Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Victor Makes A Stunning Vow

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor makes a stunning vow, and he’s well known to follow through on these types of situations, which could mean dangerous chaos in Genoa City.

Christine (Lauralee Bell) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) tried to pin J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) murder on Victor (Eric Braeden). However, as they were about to arrest him, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) carefully confessed that she was the one who killed J.T. Nikki left out Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis’s (Gina Tognoni) involvement and framed it as something she did alone to save her daughter Victoria (Amelia Heinle). The Genoa City Police Department promptly arrested Nikki, and it was merely a matter of time before the strings unraveled and revealed the rest of the truth of that ill-fated night.

Sharon finally caved to Rey, and he arrested her as well as Phyllis and Victoria. Phyllis made her deal with Christine, which left Sharon, Nikki, and Victoria to take the fall. Now, the case is in the jury’s hands, and the women wait to hear their fate. The Inquisitr reported that Victoria does not feel confident that things will go her and Nikki’s way, and she blames Sharon for letting Rey “trick” her.

Today on #YR, Christine scores a win in court. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/g9POyDkzsl pic.twitter.com/Watk60N7di — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 6, 2019

Amelia Heinle (who plays Victoria) told Soap Opera Digest that Victor ends up using his influence to visit the women as they await the verdict. While Victor tries to stay positive and tells Nikki and Victoria that he hopes to see them at home soon, nobody believes that they will all end up free and clear.

“There is an unspoken feeling that they know this is bad. Victor Tells them that he will do what is necessary to protect his family and they know full well that Victoria is a man of his word,” said Heinle.

Victor has a history of protecting his family at all costs. In fact, he tried to spirit Nikki away over Christmas when she was in a coma after Reed’s (Tristan Lake Leabu) hit-and-run accident that left her injured in the snow. Even then, Victor realized what had happened and wanted to ensure Nikki did not go to prison over J.T. That time, though, Rey and the rest of the Genoa City Police Department arrived in time to stop Victor from flying Nikki away. However, there’s a chance this time that Victor has plans so solid, that nobody will see them coming if the worst happens when the judge reads the jury’s decision.