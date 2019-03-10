‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of March 11: Devon And Ana Come Together

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 11 through 15 brings a hurried wedding for Summer and Kyle as well as the verdict in the J.T. murder trial.

Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) have a tense exchange, according to She Knows Soaps. Billy simply cannot believe that Phyllis would do something to take Victoria (Amelia Heinle) away from her children. Of course, Phyllis thinks she did the right thing and vows to help fight for her co-conspirators if the verdict comes back unfavorable for any of them.

Meanwhile, Kerry (Alice Hunter) sends a cryptic message. It appears as if she’s playing both Jack (Peter Bergman) and Phyllis against each other while working with somebody else. Could that person be Ashley (Eileen Davidson)? Somebody is pulling the strings and trying to create chaos between the Abbotts and the Jabot CEO.

Later in the week, Jack works to cement an alliance with Kerry while she continues with her schemes. It’s merely a matter of time before all the details come to light, but it could be too late to help Jabot.

Elsewhere Summer (Hunter King) plans her next move. She wants to marry Kyle (Michael Mealor) as soon as possible. In fact, Summer insists that they walk down the aisle before she goes under the knife to save Lola (Sasha Calle). Victor (Eric Braeden) is stunned when Summer tells him she’s marrying Kyle. He cannot believe she’s marrying an Abbott. Abby (Melissa Ordway) grows suspicious about Kyle and Summer’s hurried plans.

Ahead of the wedding, Kyle answers Jack’s questions, and Jack wants his son to be happy. By Friday, Summer and Kyle’s wedding day arrives, and Inquistr reported that he’s late for the big day.

Victor issues a promise to Victoria and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). He will not let them go down for J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) murder, and given his status as The Mustache, it is easy to take him at his word. Before the verdict, Victoria has harsh words for Sharon (Sharon Case). Victoria believes that Sharon allowed Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to trick her in order to solve the case, and Sharon is not sure what to think about Rey and his feelings for her.

Eventually, the jury finishes deliberating, and the verdict leaves the Newmans shocked. It turns out to be a stunning twist that nobody ever expected to happen. Later Phyllis gets a reality check from Billy after the verdict comes out.

Finally, Ana (Lauren Lott) and Devon (Bryton James) find common ground and share a heartfelt moment.