Beth Chapman Celebrates Gal Pal Shannon Tweed’s Birthday Amid Cancer Battle

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wife, Beth Chapman, isn’t going to let her incurable cancer diagnosis stop her from doing the things she loves, and sharing those good times with her fans. In a recent update to Instagram, Chapman showed off a copy of a photo of herself and her gal pal, Kiss rocker Gene Simmons’ wife, Shannon Tweed, while the duo celebrated Tweed’s birthday.

In the snap, Chapman and Tweed snuggled close together in a photo booth and made faces ranging from happy to silly, with both women sticking their tongues out and spilling over with laughter. Chapman wore a baby pink dress, and her platinum hair in large, bouncy curls. Tweed wore a black dress with trendy cut-outs on her shoulders, and had her blonde locks in loose waves that spilled over her shoulders.

The duo looked like they were having a marvelous time, spending the evening together in celebration of Tweed. Chapman remarked that her gal pal is an “amazing human,” a true friend to the Dog’s Most Wanted star, and is there whenever Chapman needs her. She further revealed that Tweed is “fiercely loyal” and is always picking her up with her love and support.

“Life is a gift to be shared with people who love you. I’m blessed to have her in my life,” Chapman added.

Chapman and Tweed have been friends for years. In 2017, during Chapman’s first bout with throat cancer, Chapman cited her friend as someone who helped her get through the difficult health battle, but never took pity on her, which she appreciated.

“I didn’t surround myself with people who pity the situation. I wanted to be around people who helped me move forward. My friend Shannon Tweed pushed me every minute of every day, but she didn’t pity me,” People magazine reported.

Since Chapman’s throat cancer returned back in November, the reality star has been trying to stay positive, and she surrounds herself with the people she loves while continuing to do the things she loves to do, including bounty hunting. As The Inquisitr previously shared, Chapman is determined to live her life “full throttle” and has no plans to stop trying to keep up with her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, as they chase down bad guys.

Recently, the famous bounty hunting couple took down 39-year-old Jinel Sexton, who has been accused of rape and sexual battery of a minor. The Chapmans found Sexton hiding out in Louisiana after skipping out on his $200,000 bail.

“Im keeping up with you Duane Lee Chapman I know you know I’m gonna do whatever I wanna do with the time we have left we’re gonna go full throttle sick or not here we come again,” Chapman said.