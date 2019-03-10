JLo’s Fabulous Engagement Ring From ARod Sparks Comparisons To Her Previous Ones

It looks like the stunning emerald-cut diamond is her most expensive engagement ring.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled about it.

ARod popped the question over the weekend — and he couldn’t have chosen a dreamier setting, as the two were out enjoying a sun-kissed tropical vacation on a paradisal beach. Soon after that, JLo took to her Instagram page to show off her gorgeous engagement ring — and her social media fans went crazy upon hearing the big news, as The Inquisitr covered earlier today.

Both JLo and ARod posted the same impossibly romantic photo of the stunning sparkler, which showed her hand wearing the huge diamond ring, being held by his hand on the beach at sunset.

Naturally, fans couldn’t keep their eyes off the sensational piece and were curious to know more about the lavish diamond. On JLo’s Instagram, followers flooded the comment section with a torrent of messages, asking for details about the show-stopping engagement ring, including how big it is and how much money it set ARod back.

As the Daily Mail points out, the massive and beautiful diamond that Jennifer Lopez received from Alex Rodriguez is the fifth proposal ring that the “Waiting for Tonight” songstress has gotten. The 49-year-old singer and actress was previously married to Marc Anthony, Cris Judd, and Ojani Noa, and she was also engaged to Ben Affleck for two years.

As the couple’s Instagram photos unveiled, JLo’s engagement ring from ARod is a breathtaking solitaire diamond sparkler. According to the Daily Mail, Ajay Anand of Rare Carat estimates that the stunning emerald-cut diamond is 20 carats, and is worth around $4.5 million.

Meanwhile, the president of WP Diamonds, Andrew Brown, opined that the fabulous ring could retail for $1 million.

“It looks to be an emerald cut around 10 carats, likely an extremely good stone — VS in color and clarity,” Brown told E! News.

However, this isn’t the first time that Jennifer Lopez has received an eye-popping engagement ring. Her ex-husband, 50-year-old singer Marc Anthony, offered the World of Dance star a slightly less expensive rock than ARod in 2004, notes Yahoo.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony in 2012, during the finale of the Q’Viva! The Chosen Live show. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Anthony swept JLo off her feet with an 8.5-carat blue Harry Winston diamond ring estimated to be around $4 million. The couple – who share 11-year-old twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian David – ended their relationship in 2014, after 10 years of marriage.

Before tying the knot with Marc Anthony, the platinum-selling artist was engaged to Ben Affleck. The 46-year-old actor proposed to JLo with a 6.1-carat pink Harry Winston diamond ring in 2002. At the time, the gorgeous rock was estimated at $2.5 million, according to ABC News.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in 2003 at the 75th Annual Academy Awards. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

JLo and Ben Affleck were engaged from 2002 until 2004 when the couple split up and she moved on to Marc Anthony. But before her betrothal to the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice actor, the singer was married to 49-year-old actor Cris Judd.

Judd proposed to JLo in 2001 with an emerald-cut ring believed to have set him back quite a lot. According to the Daily Mail, the engagement ring that Jennifer Lopez received from her second husband was estimated to be six figures in price. The two stayed married for a couple of years and divorced in 2003.

Prior to her short marriage to Judd, the “If You Had My Love” singer had an even briefer relationship with 44-year-old actor Ojhani Noa. Their marriage only lasted for 11 months, between 1997 and 1998. The Daily Mail reports that the ring that was given to JLo by her first husband also cost six figures.

As it turns out, the Shades Of Blue actress has “had some amazing proposals,” as she herself confessed to James Corden in 2016.

“I don’t want to compare one to the other. They were all pretty spectacular. They were nice,” JLo told Corden while on “Carpool Karaoke.”

While she may not be willing to compare proposals and engagement rings, The Daily Mail couldn’t help but do so. The outlet published a collection of photos showing all of JLo’s engagement rings — topped off with the unforgettable sparkler she got from ARod on Saturday.

Judging from what we know so far, it does seem like the rock she received from the 43-year-old former baseball player is her most expensive engagement ring. Congratulations to the happy couple!