Katey Sagal ‘Would Consider’ A ‘Married… With Children’ Reboot

Married… with Children was a groundbreaking sitcom that aired on the Fox network from 1986 to 1997. The show hilariously focused on the lives of a low-class, often poor, family from Chicago that was always trying to get ahead. Is it now a good time for the series to be rebooted or get a spinoff?

Actress Katey Sagal, who played funny family matriarch Peg Bundy, recently spoke about the idea in a new interview.

“I would consider it,” she told Us Weekly at an event in Hollywood on March 6. “We always talk about it. All of us do.”

There is just one major problem: scheduling.

Sagal, 65, went on to star in several other popular television shows after Married… with Children, including 8 Simple Rules, Sons of Anarchy, and Superior Donuts. She currently has an arc on Showtime’s Shameless as Dr. Ingrid Jones, and will soon film a new pilot for ABC, Nana, that she hopes will be picked up as a series.

Al Bundy’s portrayer, 72-year-old Ed O’Neill, has been successfully starring on ABC’s hit comedy Modern Family since 2009, and has even earned Emmy nominations for his role as Jay Pritchett. However, it was recently revealed that the show will come to an end next year after Season 11. So, O’Neill will have some free time starting in 2020.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Christina Applegate has had a successful movie career since her days of playing ditzy daughter Kelly Bundy. The 47-year-old recently appeared in Bad Moms and its sequel, A Bad Moms Christmas. Applegate also appeared in 2015’s Vacation, and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. She is currently working on a new Netflix series, Dead to Me, about a powerful friendship between a widow (Applegate) and a free spirit with a shocking secret (Linda Cardellini). She also recently appeared in a fun commercial for the new M&M’s milk chocolate candy bar.

David Faustino, who played unlucky in love son Bud Bundy, has done a lot of voice-over work for animated shows since his days on Married… with Children. He last appeared on-screen in The Young and the Restless in 2017. So, it seems like the 45-year-old could use some work.

When pondering what a Married… with Children reboot or spinoff would be like in the present day, Sagal told Us Weekly, “Probably not too different than it looked like before. Just older. Just older people.”

At least fans of the iconic show can still enjoy reruns on national channels such as Logo TV and getTV.