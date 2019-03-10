Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Gets Epic Surprise Party Thrown For Her By ‘Jersey Shore’ Castmates

If there’s one thing that cast of Jersey Shore knows how to do well, it’s party. In a belated celebration of Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s birthday, most of the gang got together to celebrate her 34th in style.

Farley turned 34 last week. She celebrated the occasion by taking her daughter, Meilani, to Disney World for a fun mommy-and-me trip. Not wanting her to miss celebrating with her pals, her PR team and former roommates put their heads together and threw her an epic bash on Saturday night, as People Magazine reported.

The party started at Martorano’s, an Italian eatery inside the Harrah’s resort in Atlantic City. They moved the fun to the Harrah’s “Pool After Dark” party, where several swimsuit-clad women held neon signs that spelled out the reality starlet’s name, and the group danced the night away.

Farley’s costars Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly DelVecchio, Angelina Pivarnick, and new-mom Deena Cortese were all in attendance. Farley was missing the presence of her best friend, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, but her friends made sure to have extra-large, cardboard cutouts of Polizzi’s face made so that the squad could carry them around all night.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren, also showed up to represent her husband, who is currently in jail serving his eight-month sentence for tax-evasion.

Farley shared several snaps of the party, and called the fun night out on the town with her pals the “best birthday ever.” The well-deserved celebrations come after six months of drama surrounding her divorce from her estranged husband, Roger Matthews.

Both Farley and Matthews have engaged in some serious back-and-forth drags of one another on social media, and have made some allegations against one another in regards to the physical and mental abuse they both claim they suffered at the hands of one another. As People shared, their divorce settlement cites irreconcilable differences, and that there was no prospect of reconciliation.

Farley took to her personal blog to further accuse Rogers of abuse while providing video of the two arguing and what she felt was aggressive behavior by her ex-husband. Roger responded with a video on Instagram. He said that the two would address Farley’s accusations in court and that his ex-wife has a tendency to play the role of victim.

“I sit here humbly before you today, a pretty heartbroken man in light of recent circumstances and things that were said about me in a long, rambling rant that was highly erroneous and had many lies in it,” Rogers said.