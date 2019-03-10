Weekend Box Office: ‘Captain Marvel’ Destroys Records, Second-Largest Comic Book Movie Opening Ever

Captain Marvel delivered a ridiculously strong punch to the box office this weekend.

Despite the attempts of many to thwart Captain Marvel and keep it from doing well in theaters, Brie Larson appeared to be too strong. The estimated box office numbers are in for the opening weekend of Marvel Studios’ latest film, and they are extraordinary when you look at the grand scheme of things. Domestically, Captain Marvel took in $153 million while the film is already nearing half a billion worldwide.

As detailed by The Hollywood Reporter, Captain Marvel scored the biggest worldwide opening of all time for a female-fronted film. It also had the second-largest opening for a comic book adaptation as it came in behind only Avengers: Infinity War which opened last year with $640.5 million.

The international opening of $302 million is the fifth-biggest ever as it was able to beat out Star Wars: The Force Awakens which opened with $281 million.

Captain Marvel has been in the news for a number of reasons over the last couple of weeks, and all of it hasn’t been great. As reported by The Inquisitr, the movie site Rotten Tomatoes ended up changing its entire audience rating system to squash “review bombing” as some tried to skew the score for the film.

It appears as if there were not a lot of people happy with the female comic book lead, but numbers certainly don’t lie when it comes to success. Wonder Woman did well in its opening weekend for DC with $103 million, but Marvel’s first leading lady did much better.

Captain Marvel obviously won the weekend and by an extremely large margin as How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World came in second with $14.69 million, and Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral landed in third with $12.05 million.

The comic book movie schedule is off to a huge start for 2019, and that is especially true for Marvel Studios. Captain Marvel opens just a month-and-a-half before Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26, and Disney is expecting even more from that movie.

Top 10 films for the weekend box office of March 8-10, 2019:

1.) Captain Marvel – $153.0 million

2.) How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden Marvel – $14.96 million

3.) Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral – $12.05 million

4.) The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part – $3.825 million

5.) Alita: Battle Angel – $3.2 million

6.) Green Book – $2.48 million

7.) Isn’t It Romantic – $2.41 million

8.) Fighting with My Family – $2.18 million

9.) Greta – $2.16 million

10.) Apollo 11 – $1.3 million

Final numbers are due out on Monday.

Disney’s purchase of Marvel continues to work out for them in seriously immense ways, and it remains to be true even for films that some think won’t be successful. Captain Marvel squashed the review bombers and thwarted her critics by shooting to an incredible $153 million at the domestic box office in the opening weekend. Now, it’s time to see how long the momentum holds up with Avengers: Endgame right around the corner.