Meghan Markle’s Marriage To Harry Is Ruining Royal Family’s Reputation, Says International Business Times

Meghan Markle’s honeymoon with both her new family and with the British public is over, opines International Business Times. That’s because the incessant drama from her side of the family back in the States is damaging the Windsors’ “carefully crafted” public image.

Just about a year ago, the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle captured the public’s eye. Meghan was the darling of the British and American celebrity press. Here was a girl-next-door from L.A., who was just starting to “make it” as an actress, when she caught the eye of a young and handsome British royal. And with the approval of the Queen, they were married in a glorious Windsor Castle ceremony viewed by millions around the world. The whole thing would have been unthinkable even a generation ago.

Unfortunately for the Duchess, her father’s side of the family back in California was simply not prepared to let her have her moment. Various family members, most notably her father, Thomas Markle, and her half-sister, Samantha Markle, have been almost-continually trying to embarrass her. From salacious claims that Meghan’s estrangement from her father is literally killing him, to promises of an upcoming damning tell-all book, and everything in between, the family has seemingly made a conscious effort to drag the Duchess’ name through the mud.

It’s working, say some royal-watchers. Through no fault of her own, the embarrassment being heaped onto Meghan is also splashing onto the Windsors, and they’re not having it. So says relationship expert Sheela Mackintosh-Stewart.

“When it comes to Meghan, constant public rumors have damaged this carefully crafted image, making her appear less mysterious and less royal.”

That’s not good for the Royal Family. As figureheads, their public image is the bread and butter of their entire existence, and they’ve gotten maintaining it down to a science.

“The Royal Family has survived for centuries due to their ability to adapt to societal changes whilst also maintaining aloofness and mystery.”

It’s up to Meghan to make things right, says Mackintosh-Stewart. If for no other reason than for the good of her new, British family, she should try to reconcile with her estranged relatives.

Not for nothing, the British Royal Family has survived worse scandals than a family member with embarrassing relatives. Back in the 1930s, King Edward VIII came perilously close to bringing down the entire monarchy when he told his handlers that he would marry a divorced American woman, contrary to the rules of the Church of England at the time, whether the Church liked it or not. Eventually Edward abdicated and his brother, King George VI, took the throne.