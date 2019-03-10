Justin Bieber Calls On His Fans To ‘Pray’ For Him As He Has Been Struggling Lately

Justin Bieber has called on his massive fan base to lend him some prayers. Bieber took to Instagram to ask his 105 million followers to pray for him as he has been “struggling a lot,” and the comments and support came pouring into the singer’s call to action.

Though the singer did not come right out and say what kind of difficult moments he has been facing as of late, last month a source shared with Us Weekly that Bieber has been seeking therapeutic help and has been seen by “several different doctors” to help aid him with his personal issues. The insider shared that though the singer has reached out for help for various things, he is not in rehabilitation for drug or alcohol abuse.

In his sit-down with Vogue Magazine and his new wife Hailey, Bieber revealed that he sometimes struggles with being able to trust people and that he lives in constant fear of people using him, including his wife Hailey — whether it be for his money, his fame, or his connections. This brings out bouts of anxiety and depression for the singer, all of which he says he’s working hard to over come.

Bieber also shared how difficult it has been looking back into the past where he feels he had issues with overuse of drugs, specifically Xanax, and what he considered a promiscuous lifestyle.

“Drugs put a screen between me and what I was doing. It got pretty dark. I think there were times when my security was coming in late at night to check my pulse and see if I was still breathing,” the “Baby” singer said.

He also opened up about how he has been trying to better develop his “character,” and how taking a much-needed break from music and touring has helped with that. Bieber revealed that music tends to stress him out and that finding his worldwide success at such a young age never gave him the chance to figure out who it was that he truly wanted to be.

“I just needed some time to evaluate myself: who I am, what I want out of my life, my relationships, who I want to be—stuff that when you’re so immersed in the music business you kind of lose sight of,” Bieber shared.

Fans will be watching out for Bieber’s next update, and if the supportive comments on his posts are to be believed, they’ll be keeping him in their thoughts and prayers, too.