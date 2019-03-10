Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Finally Got Engaged & Fans Are Freaking Out

This is not a drill. Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are finally engaged after two years of dating! The former baseball pro popped the question on Saturday evening during his beach getaway with the “Dinero” singer. Both Rodriguez and Lopez shared the news on Instagram, prompting hundreds of the couple’s biggest fans to offer up their congratulations across social media.

The engagement news came via a simple close-up photo of the massive and beautiful diamond ring on Lopez’s manicured hand as Rodriguez gently grasped her fingers, according to Entertainment Tonight. The background of the photo is out of focus, but the couple appears to be standing on a beach. While Lopez added hearts as the caption on her feed, Rodriguez simply wrote, “She said yes.”

“Awhhh….I’m so happy for u both. Congrats! You both complement one another! God bless you both on your new journey in life together,” one user commented on the baseball star turned businessman’s post.

It is true that the two seem to complement each other very well. On their second anniversary, Lopez explained that Rodriguez often brings out the best in her and helps her to grow and learn, according to E! News. Likewise, Rodriguez said that Lopez’s constant determination inspires him to be a better man.

Other fans on Twitter couldn’t help but comment on the size of the 49-year-old singer’s ring.

“@AROD and @JLo just got engaged and all I can think about is that I hope my girlfriend doesn’t see the size of this ring,” one user joked.

ARod put a ring on it! Congrats to Jennifer Lopez and Alex…they are engaged!!! Look at that bling!!!! ✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/HX8Ojgymsk — Makho Ndlovu (@makhondlovu) March 10, 2019

“It’s hard to type. I’m blinded by that huge rock!” Perez Hilton wrote.

One person on Twitter recalled a giant clock with the couple’s face on it, which Ellen DeGeneres gifted to Lopez last month as a reminder that the 43-year-old shortstop needed to make a move soon.

“I guess that clock worked,” they wrote alongside a photo of Lopez holding the gift during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Above all, many fans are thrilled to see that the engagement finally happened. Rumors that the happy couple would soon make plans to tie the knot have been circulating for the past several months.

“The whole world has been waiting on this!” someone commented on Lopez’s Instagram photo, along with heart emojis.

In December, a source close to the couple told Us Weekly that an engagement would definitely be happening in the near future.

“An engagement is definitely on the horizon. Alex is obsessed with Jen and spends as much time as he can with her,” the source explained.

Congratulations to the happy couple!