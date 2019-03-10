‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, March 11: Sally Closes In On The Truth

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, March 11, promise that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will close in the truth about Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville). The redhead’s observation may lead to questions being asked about the newborn baby, per Highlight Hollywood.

Sally and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) just hosted a dinner party. The soiree started off rather awkwardly when Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) recognized Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) from the bar. Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) had introduced her as Phoebe’s birth mother earlier that day. When she saw Flo at Wyatt’s house, she blurted out her connection to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), stunning everyone at the party.

However, Flo and Hope bonded at the soiree. Hope believed that they had both lost their children. She tried to comfort Flo by telling her that Phoebe had brought a lot of joy into her life. She also said that thanks to Flo, she realized that she was not the only person on the planet who was hurting.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Wyatt and Sally will talk about Flo and Hope. They will go over the bombshells that were revealed and the secrets that were exposed. Never could they have imagined that Wyatt’s ex-girlfriend was Phoebe’s birth mother. Sally is also a little miffed that Wyatt did not tell her that Flo was his high school sweetheart.

Hope and Liam get to know Flo during a dinner party at Wyatt’s house today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/qVu0W4aneb — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 8, 2019

Sally will make an off-the-cuff comment about Hope and Flo’s relationship, which will get someone thinking about the situation in a whole new light. She will remark that both Hope and Flo were pregnant and both of them went home without a baby.

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers will remember that Liam was very confused when Hope initially told him about meeting Phoebe’s biological mother, as detailed by The Inquisitr. He did not understand how Zoe knew that Flo was the baby’s birth mother. When asked, Hope also could provide no explanation.

It is possible that Liam could overhear Sally’s remark, sparking some curiosity. He may even begin to piece the puzzle together since knows that Phoebe and Beth are very close in age. Liam’s also aware that Zoe knew that Flo was Phoebe’s birth mother before anyone else even knew who Flo was. At some point, it may dawn on Liam that Zoe’s dad is a pediatrician and that he may be the link between the two women.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS to find out if Liam makes the connection.