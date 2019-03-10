Angelina Jolie Sparks Billionaire Dating Rumors, Insider Sets Record Straight, Per ‘HL’

Angelina Jolie has spent months grieving the loss of her marriage to Brad Pitt, but latest reports suggest she may have finally moved on. According to Hollywood Life, Jolie has found love in the arms of British billionaire. But are the rumors true?

Well, according to an insider close to Jolie things aren’t exactly as they seem. The insider has shared details about Angelina’s personal life confirming she’s not “serious” about dating anyone. Right now, she is focused on her children and her career. The famed actress has no plan to get seriously involved with someone else until her divorce is finalized.

“Angelina is not dating anyone serious right now, and she is OK with that,” the insider said.

“She is not ready to date or get serious with anyone until her divorce with Brad is finalized.”

In a nutshell, Jolie just isn’t ready for another committed relationship. The insider clarified that the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress isn’t dating anyone.

“She is not dating any actors, no billionaires from Europe and she is definitely not going to be seeing Brad again,” the insider said.

“It’s just her and the kids for now, which is just fine by her.”

Although Jolie and Pitt have been apart for years now, their divorce is still not final. Even now, the famous pair seem to have lots of things to sort out, especially where their kids are concerned. Over the last several months, Angelina and Brad have reportedly been at odds when it comes to parenting. While Angelina has been working to maintain a close relationship with their children, several reports suggest Pitt isn’t exactly pleased with her approach to parenting.

Angelina has a rumored habit of spoiling their children and showering them with gifts. It’s something Brad allegedly doesn’t like. An insider offered details about the situation from Brad’s perspective.

“Brad fears Angelina is spoiling the kids,” the insider said.

“He worries the kids are growing up spoiled and he does not want them to have a sense of entitlement like everything should be handed to them.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were together for 12 years before they went their separate ways. Together, they have six children – three biological and three adopted. After five years of marriage, Angelina and Brad announced their separation. Now, they are working to find common ground where their children are concerned.