April Love Geary Posts Racy Nude Photo As A Gift To Fiance Robin Thicke On His Birthday

April Love Geary has a very steamy birthday present for fiance Robin Thicke.

The 23-year-old model took to Instagram to share a picture of herself sitting down at a white piano with the words THICKE emblazoned on the front. She wore nothing on top and only a pair of fishnet stockings below, though turned away from the camera and had her arms strategically placed so that she wasn’t actually exposed and conformed to Instagram’s strict no-nudity policy.

“Happy birthday baby daddy @robinthicke,” she wrote in the caption for the picture.

The picture gained some immediate viral interest, with fans leaving plenty of amazed comments.

“Lucky guy!!” one commenter wrote.

The post comes just days after the couple welcomed a new baby, a girl named Lola Alain Thicke who was born on February 26. The baby was the second for the couple, who also have a 1-year-old daughter named Mia. Robin also has an 8-year-old son, Julian Fuego Thicke, from his previous marriage to Paula Patton.

Robin took to Instagram to share a photo of himself wearing scrubs and cradling the newborn girl. The picture was a huge hit with their fans, and many left supportive messages to the new parents.

“Awwww! Congrats! 2 little girls close in age. They will be best friends and have a big bro to look after them,” another Instagram fan chimed in.

It’s been an all-around eventful year for Robin Thick and April Love Geary, both good and bad. Before welcoming Lola Alain Thicke to the world, the couple was forced to evacuate their Malibu home ahead of the destructive Woolsey fire. The couple kept fans abreast of the ordeal, sharing picture and video updates on social media.

“This is us going North instead of South on the PCH to get away from the fire. We are in the middle of it,” Thicke wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of the massive plume of smoke that accompanied the fire.

Though the couple was able to make it out all right, their house was not spared in the fire. Geary later shared an update that their home had been destroyed along with many others in the neighborhood.

Things seem to be much happier now for Robin Thicke and April Love Geary, as they celebrate the singer’s birthday in the safety of their new home with their newly expanded family.

Those who want to see April Love Geary’s nude birthday photo for her fiance — or any of her other racy snaps — can find it all on her Instagram page.