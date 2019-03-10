Pete Davidson Claps Back At Criticism Over His 20-Year Age Difference With Girlfriend Kate Beckinsale On ‘SNL’

The 'Saturday Night Live' star rattled off a list of older men who date younger women, yet don't make headlines for it.

Pete Davidson had a lot to say about his relationship with Kate Beckinsale — without saying her name at all. The Saturday Night Live star stopped by the “Weekend Update” anchor desk to give his thoughts on the recent R. Kelly and Michael Jackson documentaries. At the end of the segment, host Colin Jost asked him about his new “girlfriend situation.”

The 25-year-old comic has reportedly been dating 45-year-old British actress Kate Beckinsale for several weeks, and they were photographed kissing in the stands during a New York Rangers hockey game last weekend, according to The Independent. Pete Davidson is just four years older than Beckinsale’s daughter, Lily, who is a student at NYU.

When asked about his new girlfriend on Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson noted that people have a fascination with the couple’s age difference, but added the 20-year gap “doesn’t really bother us.”

Pete Davidson went on to advise critics that they may want to look at the May-December romances of other celebs including Michael Douglas, Larry King, and even SNL’s own Alec Baldwin. Davidson rattled off a fast list of men who are known for dating younger women, yet don’t get flack for it.

“Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference,” Pete Davidson said of his romance with Kate Beckinsale.

“But it doesn’t really bother us, but then again, I’m new to this, so if you have questions about relationships with a big age difference just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn and whoever the president of France is, Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer, Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump.”

Pete Davidson’s list ended with a round of cheers and applause from the Saturday Night Live studio audience, who clearly agreed with his take on the double standard.

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale show sweet PDA on their way to a hockey game in N.Y.C. https://t.co/GHDVQagkUc pic.twitter.com/h6pHDF2Ipq — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) March 4, 2019

Age issues aside, Kate Beckinsale is the complete opposite of Pete Davidson’s last high-profile girlfriend, Ariana Grande. Beckinsale is best known for her work in serious period dramas like Emma and Much Ado About Nothing, while Grande is a pop superstar with hits with cheeky titles “Thank U, Next” and “Break up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.”

According to Page Six, Pete Davidson first hooked up with Kate Beckinsale at a Golden Globes after party in January. An insider described the two as “flirty” as they chatted outside before leaving the party together. Beckinsale later attended Davidson’s stand-up comedy show at the Largo Theater in West Hollywood, and last weekend, she turned up at an SNL after-party at Dos Caminos before they went to the Rangers game together.

An insider told Page Six that Kate Beckinsale has been attracted to younger men ever since her divorce from film director Len Wiseman in 2016, and that her boyfriends have gotten “younger and younger.”

You can see Pete Davidson addressing his new relationship with Kate Beckinsale in the Saturday Night Live video below.