‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Sparks Fly Between Katie & Bill, Flo Devastates Reese

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of March 11, entitled “True Love and True Lies,” shows sparks flying between Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) as they see each other in a new light. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) flies into town when Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) warns him of the decision that she has made.

Donna Notes The Signs

Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) and Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) have banded together for the good of Katie and Bill. They want the couple to find each other again and are trying to hook them up.

The Bold and the Beautiful promo shows Donna and Katie having a heart-to-heart. Donna gently prods Katie to tell her the truth by saying, “You’re falling for him again.”

However, Katie refuses to take the bait. She points out her and Bill’s history.

“Bill and I have been married twice. Both times it didn’t work out,” Katie explains. She has been hurt by Bill in the past and is unwilling to go down that path again.

The B&B spoiler video shows Donna is not about to give up. The blonde suggests that “Third time is the charm.”

Bill & Katie Go To Lunch

The Inquisitr details that Bill and Katie will go to lunch at Il Giardino on Thursday, March 14. However, Katie smells a rat.

She tells Bill that “Someone is messing with us.” Indeed, Justin and Katie enlisted the help of Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) to get them to go on a lunch date.

Bill gallantly says, “I don’t mind at all.” It appears as if Bill does not have a care in the world and genuinely enjoys his time with Katie. After all, they share a son and have many good memories together.

He tells Katie, “It always feels good being with you.”

Reese Appeals To Flo & Zoe

During the week of March 11, Flo will tell Reese that she no longer wants to keep their secret. She is determined to tell Hope the truth that they switched the babies.

Reese will tearfully turn to her and Zoe and beg, “I don’t want any of us to go to jail.”

However, something happens that will set Flo off. The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler clip shows Flo going off the rails and smashing everything off the counter. The usually passive Flo will blast Reese.

“Hope is going to know that her baby is still alive, and there is nothing that you can do to stop me!” she tells a shocked Reese.