Watch India Vs. Australia Cricket 4th ODI Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Australia Looks To Level Series

India will rest legendary batsman MS Dhoni as Australia looks to level their five-match ODI series at two games apiece.

India’s legendary former captain and current wicketkeeper, MS Dhoni, may have played his final one day international cricket match in his home country. According to an ESPN report, Dhoni will be rested for the final two games of the five-match series against Australia, even though the visitors managed to defeat India in a convincing, 32-run fashion in the third ODI on Friday, holding off a series defeat for at least one more game. Not only does the series hang in the balance on Sunday, but the two matches are the last two 50-overs contests for the Men in Blue prior to the Cricket World Cup in May. But Rishabh Pant will wear the gloves for India in the fourth ODI, which will live stream from Mohali.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the fourth India vs. Australia ODI match, with Australia looking for a win to level the big, pre-World Cup five-match set, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Sunday, March 10, at 26,000-capacity Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Punjab, India.

In Australia, the match gets underway at 7 p.m. Eastern Australia Daylight Time on Sunday, March 11, 5 p.m. Western. In the United States, that start time will be 4 a.m. ET on Sunday, midnight PT. In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 8 a.m. GMT.

India has some other concerns as they head into the 12th World Cup, a competition they last won in 2011, per Top End Sports. Chief among those issues is opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who has not registered a score of 50 or more in his last seven innings.

Australia has one more ODI series to warm up before the cup. They take on Pakistan for five matches in Dubai starting on March 22. Defending World Cup champions Australia have won the championship five times, more than any other country.

MS Dhoni may have played his final ODI match on an India pitch. Robert Cianflone / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the India vs. Australia 4th and ODI, a do-or-die game for Australia, from Mohali in the United States, the only source is the U.S. affiliate of India streaming site Hotstar. The service charges a monthly or annual fee. The U.S. Hotstar service is also available on mobile phones and the Roku set-top streaming box by downloading the Hotstar app.

India’s Hotstar service will also live stream the match in that country. And the India vs. Australia 4th ODI clash will be streamed in the United Kingdom by the U.K. version of Hotstar.

In Australia, Kayo Sports will live stream the match. Kayo also requires a subscription fee, but comes with a 14-day free trial. Foxtel also will live stream the India vs. Australia ODI series in Australia.