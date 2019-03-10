First Pics & Video Of Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s Baby Boy Rise Harlen Ruspoli

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood could not be prouder as she shows off her gorgeous son for the first time. People exclusively reported that The Bold and the Beautiful actress gave birth on Monday, March 4. She and husband Elan Ruspoli welcomed their firstborn son, Rise Harlen, nearly a week ago.

Avid Wood fans will remember that the star posted a rather cryptic message on her Instagram page on that particular Monday morning. She shared two photos where she was dressed in a cowboy hat, jacket, and a pair of medium blue jeans. The star flaunted her bare belly in her Wild West- inspired outfit and captioned the image “Time for the Rodeo…” At the time many fans speculated that Wood may be in labor as she was already well past her due date.

In fact, Wood’s followers correctly guessed that she gave birth on that day to her and Elan’s first child. The gorgeous brunette shared the news on Instagram on Friday. Her rep also confirmed that the baby weighed 7 lbs., 13 oz., and measured 21½ inches at birth.

Wood went on to explain their son’s name in the post. She said that to her and her husband, “Rise means growth, the simplicity of moving forward.” She explained that she and Elan looked upon Rise as a positive force in the world. The couple also chose an unusual middle name for their boy. According to She Knows, Harlen means “meadow of the hares.”

After sharing the news that she was pregnant, Wood frequently shared clips and photos of her growing bump. She would often seek her followers input as she progressed in her pregnancy. The Bold and the Beautiful star thanked her fans for encouraging her through her pregnancy journey, their advice, and sharing their pregnancy and birth stories with her.

The actress posted three photos from her People spread that showed exactly how smitten she is with her son. In the first picture, Wood gazes at the camera while Rise sleeps in a luxurious silky wrap. The second image has Rise wrapped in the wrap, which has a leopard-skin motif, lying on a white fur throw. While the final image boasts the entire Ruspoli-Wood family, including Elan and Jacqueline’s pit bull fur baby.

Wood also recently posted an Instagram story of her adorable son. She captioned the video “Conductor in the making” and it shows Rise and the dog enjoying each other’s company. Rise is seated in a baby bouncer and tentatively waves his arms to Strauss’s “The Blue Danube.”

