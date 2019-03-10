NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown Traded To Oakland Raiders, Deal Will Guarantee Brown $30 Million, Per Adam Schefter

Reports Saturday night indicate that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has need traded to the Oakland Raiders.

Pittsburgh Steelers disaffected wide receiver Antonio Brown is now an Oakland Raider, according to ESPN football reporter Adam Schefter, who broke the news of a “verbal agreement to deal Brown to Oakland via his Twitter account.

According to Schefter, citing “sources” in a separate Twitter post, the Raiders acquired the 30-year-old, seven-time Pro Bowl receiver in exchange for a third round draft pick, and fifth round draft pick.

Brown had been disgruntled with the Steelers, and appeared destined to leave the team one way or another sincee he left team practice on a Wednesday prior to Pittsburgh’s final 2018 regular-season game, and simply never showed up again until the game itself on Sunday, according to Mike Florio of NBC Sports.

Schefter also reported via Twitter that the Raiders have revised Brown’s contract to add $30.125 million in guaranteed money — to a contract that previously contained no guaranteed cash. The total value of Brown’s new deal with the Raiders, per Schefter’s reporting, is $54.125 million including incentives over three years.

Brown said in an interview last week as reported by Inquisitr, that he expected to be traded before March 17, when a clause in his contract would kick in to pay him a $2.5 million bonus.

Brown himself announced the deal on his own Twitter account.

The Raiders earlier traded wide receiver Amari Cooper — who was the fourth overall pick in the 2015 draft — to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a first-round draft pick, as ESPN reported.

“In the end, the Raiders traded Amari Cooper, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick for Antonio Brown and a first-round pick,” wrote Florio on the Pro Football Talk site. “Looking at it that way, that looks like a great deal for Oakland.”

THIS STORY IS BREAKING AND WILL BE UPDATED WITH FURTHER INFORMATION