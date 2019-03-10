‘Maxim’ Model Chase Carter Dons Tiny Lace Underwear, Lifts Up Satin Top As She Kneels On A Bed On Instagram

Chase Carter may just be 21, but she already has the likes of Victoria’s Secret Pink and Maybelline New York to show for her talents and sex appeal. Earlier this week, the young Bahamian model took to her Instagram page to share a sizzling snapshot of herself on a bed as she dons a barely-there underwear bottom and little else.

In the photo in question, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is featured kneeling on a bed while she dons a black lace lingerie that sits high on her frame, helping highlight her wide hips and itty bitty waist. She paired the underwear with a pastel yellow satin spaghetti top, which she is lifting up in a seductive way in the shot, revealing her toned abs.

The former Maxim cover girl is kneeling over her bent legs, which are spread open wide. She is posing over undone white sheets, in a bed featuring a black leather headboard. The Nassau native is facing a point slightly to the right of the camera, giving a frontal-left perspective of herself to the onlooker.

She has her blonde hair in a side swept style and down in straight strands that fall over her right shoulder and onto her chest. She is wearing brown eyeshadow that gives her gaze a lot of depth, some eyeliner and mascara. Her pouty lips are a light shade of pink, while bronzer helps accentuate her cheekbones and contour her face.

The post, which she shared with her 438,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 22,600 likes and more than 200 comments since she posted it a couple of days ago. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section to praise her good looks, and share their admiration for the young model.

“Gorgeous! You look like an angel,” one user wrote, paired with several hearts, fire and heart eyes emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous… love the shot,” another one chimed in.

Carter, who was the November/December cover girl for Maxim, opened up during her interview for the issue about her ambition to dive into TV hosting, in addition to modeling. The model, who is now based in New York City, hosted a segment for E! at the Oscars last year, which she loved, but added that her dream is to have her own sports-themed or other talk show, the report continues.

“I just love talking, and I love the nonscripted part of TV,” she told Maxim. “My family business back home is actually radio and TV broadcasting, but now I’ve finally decided, Yep—that is what I want to do.”