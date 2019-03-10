Tammy Hembrow Busts Out Of Faux Leather Corset In Latest Instagram Post

Tammy Hembrow attended the Christian Cowan x The Powerpuff Girls Fashion Show at City Market Social House in Los Angeles on International Women’s Day, and she sizzled in her choice of outfit. On Saturday, the Instagram starlet took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of the event, showing her daring attire.

In the photo in question, the fitness model is donning a black faux leather corset that puts her busty figure on full display. The short-sleeved corset has a plunging neckline that highlights her voluptuous chest. She teamed the piece with a pair of high-waisted jeans that sit just below her bellybutton, showcasing her incredibly toned abs, since the corset is cut short, about a palm below the breast.

The Australian model is wearing her platinum blonde tresses in a side part and down in loose waves that fall onto her back and over her right shoulder. She is wearing nude lipstick, black eyeliner on her upper lid, and eyeshadow in a lighter shade on her lower lid, a makeup effect that makes the blue of her eyes stand out. She is also wearing bronzer, which enhances her cheekbones and contours her face.

The mother of two is posing in front of a panel displaying the Powerpuff Girls, showing she is at Friday’s event.

The post, which Hembrow shared with her impressive 9.3 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 130,000 likes and more than 340 comments within just a few hours of having been posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her looks and share their appreciation for the blonde bombshell in a host of languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese and Russia.

“How is it possible to be this hot,” one user asked in English.

“Lovely picture of you there tammy,” another one chimed in.

The Cartoon Network-themed show is a partnership between fashion designer Christian Cowan and the network, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Among those in attendance were Paris Hilton, Heidi Klum, Tinashe, and Skai Jackson, the report continued.

“A lot of my brand is being built with people in L.A.,” Cowan told The Hollywood Reporter before the show.