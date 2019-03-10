14-Year-Old Houston Boy Stabbed To Death By Another Teen In Fight Over A Brownie

A 14-year-old Houston boy was stabbed to death this week after getting into a fight with another juvenile over a brownie.

Police said the victim, who has not been named, was outside of a convenience store across the street from his school when he got into a fight with another 14-year-old. As The Associated Press reported, the victim was stabbed in the eye during the fight and continued to try to fight the other boy even as he was being loaded into an ambulance.

The teen later died at the hospital, police said.

Authorities have not given any more details about the fight other than to say it was started over a brownie. They do not believe it to be gang-related, however.

This is not the first story of a strange fight turned fatal to garner viral attention in recent weeks. Back in February, a Florida teen was accused of killing a friend on Super Bowl Sunday after the two fought about the friend being late for plans to go out to eat. As Florida Today reported, the slaying took place in front of a number of witnesses who tried to get the two to stop fighting.

Police said Frederick Trevon Smith was being picked up by a friend referred to police as T.G., and the friend grew upset that Smith was not ready. When Smith got into the back seat of the car, the two got into a fight that spilled out into the street. Witnesses said they screamed for the men to stop fighting, but they could not get the two apart.

Fight over brownie leaves Texas teen dead, 14-year-old suspect is in custody https://t.co/tnDRdSM5ZX — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) March 9, 2019

A gun went off while they were fighting, and witnesses told police they saw the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

When T.G. asked Smith why he had shot him, police reports show that Smith denied doing it on purpose.

“I didn’t mean to. You was grabbing for it,” Smith reportedly told the victim.

Police say Smith and the driver then put T.G. back into the Nissan and drove off. The driver first dropped Smith back off at his home and drove away with the wounded man still in the backseat when police caught up with the car. T.G. was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Smith was arrested on manslaughter charges.

In Houston, the 14-year-old boy accused of stabbing another teen to death in a fight over a brownie has been charged with aggravated assault. The suspect was not named because of his age, police said.