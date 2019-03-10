Haley Kalil Goes Braless Under Strapless Crop Top As She Poses With A Monkey On Her Head On Instagram

Haley Kalil is reminiscing about her rookie photo shoot for Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition, which she shot in Kenya earlier this year. On Saturday, the swimsuit model took to her Instagram page to share a sexy and sweet shot of herself hanging out with a monkey while a crop top and shorts.

In the photo in question, the 26-year-old model is featured in what looks like a park or a reserve with a rather large monkey standing on her head. The animal, which is easily twice the size of her head, is holding a piece on fruit on its hand, seemingly without a care in the world.

The former Miss Minnesota is donning a bright green strapless tube top that showcases her busty figure, indicating she is not wearing a bra underneath. She paired her top with distressed jeans that sit high on her frame, leaving just a bit of her abs exposed. She is posing with her back straight, as not to bother the lil creature having fun atop her head. She is wearing her red hair in a middle part and down in natural strands that fall onto her back.

Kalil, who the wife of Carolina Panthers’ offensive tackle Matt Kalil, is wearing little to no makeup on her face, allowing her natural features to stand out.

The post, which Kalil shared with her 216,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 8,000 likes and more than 85 comments within a few hours of having been posted. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section to note how cute the photo is, and also to engage with her caption.

“I’ve heard of a monkey on your back but this is going too far,” one joked, referencing the popular expression.

“What a marvelous chapeau!” another one chimed in.

As Sports Illustrated pointed out, Kalil, who is the co-winner of last year’s #SISwimSearch, jetted off to Africa in late January to shoot her rookie spread for the upcoming magazine edition. Before shooting her finalist spread in Belize, she had never done any professional modeling, aside from beauty pageants, the report continued.

“This rookie shoot represents a culmination of one huge dream, a lot of hard work, and an incredible group of people that believed in me enough to take a chance on this nerdy, non-model… I am living one of my biggest dreams and I still pinch myself every time I think… I’m going to be an SI Swimsuit model,” she told the magazine.