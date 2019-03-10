‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Stunning Verdict In J.T. Murder Trial

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the jury reaches a verdict in the J.T. murder trial, and it’s something that nobody ever suspected.

After many months of hiding things, the end is possibly near for the Fab Four. The trial is over and in the jury’s hands. When the jury deliberates, at first, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Sharon (Sharon Case) are separated, which leaves Victoria plenty of time to consider the possibilities. She relives many painful memories before the women are reunited to await the judge’s reading of the verdict.

Heinle explained the situation recently to Soap Opera Digest, and she discussed Victoria’s hopeless state of mind ahead of the jury’s decision.

According to the actress, “Victoria is not feeling optimistic about their fate but is doing her best to put up a brave front for Nikki’s sake.”

When they come together before learning their fate, the mother and daughter start in on Sharon a bit. Nikki points out that Sharon could be found not guilty while she and Victoria end up paying for the crime. Both Victoria and Nikki feel that Sharon foolishly allowed Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to use her to solve the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) case. They try to blame her for the entire thing coming out.

Heinle said, “Sharon knew that Rey was on a mission to find out the truth and made a huge mistake in confessing to Rey. Nikki and Victoria do acknowledge that Sharon feels guilty about trusting Rey, and deep down, Victoria knows that it was just a matter of time before the truth came out.”

There is nothing stronger than a parent’s love for their child. ❤️ #YR pic.twitter.com/zepUfV6ATG — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 5, 2019

The sad fact is, by the time everything came to light, so many people in Genoa City knew what happened at Victoria’s house during that ill-fated girl’s night that the secret would’ve inevitably come out, so it was just a matter of time whether it was Sharon or Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) or whoever. Even Nikki confessed leaving the other women out in order to save Victor (Eric Braeden).

Now there’s nothing left to do but await the news of their fate. Soon, the women will know if any or all of them will serve time in prison for what they did to J.T. However, there’s nothing that could prepare them for what happens when the judge reads the decision.

“The verdict is quite shocking and something that Victoria never expected. It opens the door to an unbelievable twist that no one saw coming,” said Heinle.

Nothing will ever be the same for these Genoa City women.