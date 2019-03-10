Khloe Kardashian Slams Instagram User Who Trolled Her Over Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had a messy split last month, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been getting hate online from social media users. However, one of the comments seemed to rub her the wrong way.

According to In Touch Weekly, Khloe Kardashian posted a video of her daughter, True, giving her kisses. “Great morning,” the reality star captioned the video, to which one of her Instagram followers replied, “I bet Tristan [sic] is thinking the same thing waking up in another woman’s bed.”

Khloe didn’t take the comment lying down. She decided to hit back at the rude social media user, saying “You are a preschool teacher leaving comments like this?! I’ll pray for you!”

Kardashian chose to reply and throw some shade at the commenter but still kept it classy. Sources tell the outlet that Khloe is having a hard time dealing with the aftermath of her split from Tristan and that she’s “barely eating or sleeping,” but she is trying to “stay positive” as she attempts to move on and rebuild her life as a single mother who has to learn to co-parent with her baby daddy in the wake of scandal.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split last month after it was reported that the NBA player had cheated on her with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, over Valentine’s Day weekend.

The cheating scandal marked the second in the span of a year for Thompson, who was also busted cheating on Kardashian last April while she was nine months pregnant with their daughter.

The couple stayed together for the sake of their family, but Khloe refused to be cheated on again and stay in a “toxic” relationship with Tristan.

“Khloe hates every moment of this breakup but she does see a silver lining to it all, and that is to finally be away from Tristan’s toxic relationship style. Khloe is looking to become a better person after all of this and she feels that is exactly what is going to happen,” the source told Hollywood Life of Kardashian’s state of mind following the heartbreaking public split.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s dramatic breakup, and the aftermath of the cheating scandal when a brand new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to the E! network later this month.