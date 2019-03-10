‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Hailey Clauson Celebrates Turning 24 In A Skimpy Bikini On Instagram

Hailey Clauson turned 24 on March 7, and she used her Instagram page to celebrate her revolution around the sun in grand style. On Thursday, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a series of three sizzling snapshots of herself in a barely-there bikini that puts her gorgeous figure on full display.

In the series, Clauson is donning a two-piece bikini consisting of a tiny orange triangle top that ties around the model’s neck and helps enhance her cleavage. She teamed with a pair of matching bottoms with strings on either side, which sit high on her hips, accentuating her hourglass figure, particularly toned abs and strong thighs.

In the first photo, Clauson is wearing a white robe over her bikini as she leans against a wooden mesh panel with a striped yellow awning that gives away she is in southern California, which is backed by her post’s geotag that indicates she spent her birthday in Parker Palm Springs, a 13-acre complex just 4 miles from downtown.

In the second photo, she is still in the same location, but this time she is walking toward the camera, which is positioned at ground level, in a pose that accentuates her curves, particularly her busty figure.

In the third snap, she is donning the same bikini and robe but in a different setting. This time around, the camera catches her from below, giving the onlooker an upward perspective of Clauson, who is posing with her hands on her head as she tilts her head back with eyes closed, in a seductive way. Palm trees tower over her in the background, once again screaming southern California.

Clauson has her brunette bob is side-swept and down, falling onto her shoulders in natural, loose strands. While her face isn’t very clear in any of the shots, she looks to be wearing little to no makeup, opting instead for a more natural look.

The post, which she shared with her 524,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 12,600 likes and more than 215 comments within a couple of days. Users of the social media platform flocked to the comments section to wish her a happy birthday and note how good she looks.

“Super amazing sexy!!!!! Happy Birthday @haileyclauson you are amazing!!!” one user wrote.

“Happy birthday and happy women’s day!” another one chimed in.

Fans of the model can catch her most recent work in the upcoming Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition, which will feature the model for the fifth time, as Fox News pointed out.