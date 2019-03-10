ARod Proposes To J-Lo: See Her Stunning Ring

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged. ARod officially popped the question this weekend, and J-Lo couldn’t help but post a photo of her stunning engagement ring on social media.

On Saturday night, Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram account to share the first photo of the engagement ring she was given by Alex Rodriguez. The fan-favorite couple has been at the center of wedding rumors for months, but this time it’s official.

ARod posted the same photo as his new fiancee, which showed her hand, wearing the huge diamond sparkler, being held by his hand on the beach. “She said yes,” the former New York Yankees baseball player captioned the sweet photograph.

The big engagement news comes just hours after Rodriguez shared a message about soulmates on his Instagram story, as it seems he was alluding to the big news before it was announced.

“A soulmate isn’t someone who completes you. No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself. A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, and so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be,” the message stated.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez made their official debut as a couple at the Met Gala last May and that they’ve been nearly inseparable ever since.

Since that time, the J-Lo has been sharing her life with ARod, which includes blending their families. Lopez has twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with her former husband, Marc Anthony.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez has two daughters, Natasha and Ella, whom he shares with ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis. The families have come together in an adorable way and are often seen on social media snuggling up together.

Lopez has been married three times in the past. She was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, and Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003. She and Marc Anthony were married for 10 years before splitting in 2014. She was also previously engaged to Ben Affleck from 2002 to 2004.

Back in June, Lopez told ET that her life with Rodriguez was “wonderful,” revealing that their careers and families were flourishing and that they are truly blessed.

Upon announcing the big news, fans immediately began congratulating Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, and can’t wait to hear more from the couple when they’re done basking in the glow of their engagement.