Lance Bass Comments On Puppygate Scandal And Defends Lisa Vanderpump

The *NSYCN member has been telling Lisa to quit 'RHOBH' for years.

Lisa Vanderpump’s close friend and *NSYNC member Lance Bass is weighing in on the puppygate drama this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Season 9 is five episodes in and the ladies can’t seem to stop talking about a dog that Dorit Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump Dogs. Lisa has become enemy number one on the show this season, based on claims that she had an employee spread gossip about Dorit’s dog, who ended up in a kill shelter.

It’s been Lisa versus everyone else thus far this season and the drama caused the restaurateur to quit filming midway through filming. Rumors have long suggested that Lisa quit the show altogether, but it still has not been confirmed at this time. Hollywood Life caught up with Lisa’s BFF Lance to see what he had to say about the whole situation.

“It’s ridiculous. Unfortunately, the last few seasons of that show is the same thing. One person says something, the other person hears it a different way and then it’s a whole season of fighting on, what I heard. It’s so petty and ridiculous, I’m over it. I’m trying to force her to quit that show.”

Lance’s comment seems to confirm that Lisa has not quit the show entirely, but he is urging her to do so. The boy band member then noted that he had been telling Lisa to quit the show for years, and encouraged her to just focus on Vanderpump Rules, which he believes is a superior show.

When asked if Season 9 would be her last season, Lance could only say he didn’t know. He continues to tell Lisa to take a break, and maybe rejoin the cast in a few years but he really feels like she needs to step away for the time being.

Lisa is expected to disappear from Season 9 within a few weeks after it was reported that she had stopped filming with the women of the show. Lisa also showed up to the premiere party without any of the other ladies and left before any of them arrived. Some of the RHOBH cast members, including Lisa Rinna, believe the puppygate storyline is just a jumping off point for a potential Vanderpump Dogs spinoff. Rinna has even commented that she will get lawyers involved if she and the rest of the cast were pawns in creating a storyline for another Bravo show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.