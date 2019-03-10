‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Port Charles Is Left With Nightmares In The Aftermath Of Ryan Chamberlain

Ryan has left plenty of death and destruction in Port Charles.

It has been a week full of drama and craziness on General Hospital. Ryan Chamberlain has left behind plenty of destruction in people’s live in Port Charles. While it looks like the serial killer has fallen to his death, as seen on Friday’s cliffhanger, there may not be a body discovered. Now everyone that has been affected by his “twinning” will be left to deal with the aftermath of it all.

This coming week on General Hospital will be full of pain and confusion on how this all happened in the first place. Ava Jerome will be the most affected as the man who she thought was Kevin Collins turned out to be the person who took her daughter’s life. He had a plan and followed through with it. He would have gotten away with it if he hadn’t made a couple of mistakes that he claims he never does. The weekly General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central reveals that Ava will be a mess, while Laura is trying her best to figure things out when it comes to the real Kevin.

Not only has Ava and Laura been directly affected, but poor Carly is still needing to be rescued. Her baby’s life could be a casualty in all of this. Liz is happy that Franco is going to be okay after being attacked by Ryan, but she will struggle with feelings of trust when it comes to her new husband.

Where has Griffin been lately? He hasn’t been seen since he was almost one of Ryan’s victims a few weeks ago. According to upcoming General Hospital spoilers, Griffin will reappear and still trying to deal with losing Kiki. He will definitely be reeling when he learns that Ryan was the one who killed Kiki. It’s a possibility that he will blame Ava for it all.

Fans have been wondering why Felicia hasn’t been a big part of this storyline. She was Ryan’s obsession for years and the reason he escaped from Ferncliff. But then he met Ava and took a big detour. Now that Felicia has come face-to-face with Ryan Chamberlain once again, it will all bring up the past and haunt her.

There is a good possibility that Ryan’s body will not be found and that will leave it open for him to make it back to Port Charles for revenge. Stay tuned in to General Hospital this week as both Ava and Carly are rescued, and Kevin tries to explain how this all happened.