NBA Rumors: Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart Key To Celtics’ Acquisition Of Anthony Davis Next Summer, Per ‘Heavy’

According to a source who spoke to Brandon Robinson of 'Heavy,' the Celtics would need to include Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart in the trade package to acquire Anthony Davis from the Pelicans next summer.

New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis is expected to be the hottest commodity on the trade market in the 2019 NBA offseason. The Pelicans decided to wait for the summer of 2019 to deal Davis so teams like the Boston Celtics could join the bidding. Celtics President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Danny Ainge has long been interested in adding the All-Star center to their roster, but it remains unknown what how far they are willing to go to acquire him from the Pelicans.

Based on the offers the Pelicans received before the February NBA trade deadline, the Celtics must now be aware to the possibility that bringing Anthony Davis to Boston could empty their treasure chests. According to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Heavy, the Celtics will be needing to include Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart in the trade package to convince the Pelicans to engage in a blockbuster deal next summer.

“Celtics have to include Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart,” a source who is in direct contact with the New Orleans Pelicans front office told “Scoob B” via text message. “Obviously, the next GM will have the most say in that.”

It’s easy to understand why the Pelicans are very interested in acquiring Jayson Tatum in the potential deal involving their lone superstar, Anthony Davis. Tatum has shown lots of superstar potentials since entering the NBA, and he could become the centerpiece of the title-contending team the Pelicans are planning to build in the post-Davis era. Marcus Smart isn’t just a salary-cap filler. With his improved performance on both ends of the floor, Smart could help the Pelicans speed up the rebuilding process.

Anthony Davis says he's still 'the best player in the league' after Pelicans lose to Lakers https://t.co/7WHe3uxc2s — Colin aka Pied Piper (@cmanudman) March 2, 2019

Trading Jayson Tatum is undeniably a tough decision for the Celtics, but it is something that they should consider if it means acquiring a player of Anthony Davis’ caliber. Davis will undeniably increase the Celtics’ chances of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2019-20 NBA season. This season, Davis is averaging 26.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.5 blocks, and 1.6 steals on 51.3 percent shooting from the field and 32.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

However, the Celtics’ offer for Anthony Davis will likely depend on Kyrie Irving’s decision in the 2019 NBA free agency. If Irving re-signs a long-term deal with the Celtics, Danny Ainge is expected to do everything he can to bring Davis to Boston. However, if the All-Star point guard leaves, a previous Inquisitr article revealed that Ainge “would decide against” going all-in for Davis next summer.