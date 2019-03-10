Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch Price Reduced By $70 Million

Michael Jackson’s former home, Neverland Ranch, has been reduced in price and is now selling for $31 million after previously being on the market for $100 million.

According to The Daily Mail, Neverland Ranch was first listed for $100 million back in 2015. It was later reduced to $67 million but still failed to sell. On March 1, following the backlash from HBO’s Leaving Neverland documentary, which featured Wade Robson and James Safechuck detailing the alleged abuse they suffered at the hands of Michael Jackson, the ranch was slashed in price again to $31 million.

Jackson purchased the ranch back in 1989 for only 19.5 million, and then he turned it into his own personal playground, adding things such as a complete zoo, fairgrounds, and a ferris wheel to the property.

The ranch was named after Neverland from Peter Pan, the place where children went and never grew up. It contains statues of children playing and boasts 12,598 square-feet, six bedrooms, and two master baths. The home also has a swimming pool, pool house, and tennis court, as well as guest homes, a movie theater, and a stage.

The house has been re-branded as Sycamore Valley Ranch and is the setting where Wade Robson and James Safechuck say they were regularly sexually abused by the King of Pop.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Michael Jackson’s children are said to be having a hard time with the shocking allegations that were brought against their father in the Leaving Neverland documentary.

Michael’s nephew, Taj, recently revealed that the youngest Jackson sibling, Blanket, whose real name is Prince Michael II, has completely shut down following backlash from the film.

Blanket, who is now going by the name Biji, has reportedly stopped talking in the wake of the scandal and has his famous family worried.

“Biji is the most talkative kid at school and he isn’t talking any more. We’re all worried about him,” Taj recently revealed.

Blanket, who is now 17-years-old, is reportedly looked after by his 88-year-old grandmother, Katherine Jackson, and his co-guardian, TJ Jackson, but family and friends have spoken out about how he is being cared for nearly a decade after his father’s death.

“They try and shield him from the outside world, which may be not such a good thing. Shield them from certain things, certainly, but to keep him isolated is not right,” MJ’s former best friend, and Godfather to Blanket, Mark Lester said.

Meanwhile, Michael Jackson’s family has continued to deny the sexual abuse allegations made in Leaving Neverland, which is currently streaming on HBO.