Chef Boyardee Product Recalled Due To Wrong Label On Packaging

If you have purchased a Chef Boyardee product in the last few weeks, you may have received the wrong item inside of the container. Now, because of this mishap, approximately 2,871 pounds of food are being recalled.

On Saturday, March 9, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall “due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.” The Class I recall was issued because of “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

The Chef Boyardee product, manufactured by Conagra Brands, Inc., is labeled as rice with chicken and vegetables (carrots, celery, and peas). However, inside the container, consumers will find the brand’s beef ravioli, which may contain milk and wheat, known allergens that are not declared on the label.

The only affected packaging is the 7.5-ounce canned microwavable bowl. On the bottom of the item, there will be the code number 210090151050045L; a “Best By” date of Jul082020; and the establishment number EST. 794.

The mislabeled products were produced and packaged on January 16 and were shipped to supermarkets and other retail stores in just three states: Florida, Kentucky, and New York.

Conagra Brands first became aware of the problem after receiving consumer complaints. The company then notified the Food Safety and Inspection Service.

If you have the recalled product in your home, do not eat it. Instead, return the item to the store that you purchased it from, or simply throw the item away.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions related to the consumption of the mislabeled product, but consumers concerned about illness or injury should contact a healthcare provider.

Additionally, consumers with any questions in regards to the recall can telephone Danielle Richardson, Conagra Brand’s manager of quality, at 1-800-921-7404.

Chef Boyardee has been recently promoting products made with “throwback recipes” — including beef ravioli, Beefaroni, and lasagna — that are supposed to “bring you back to your childhood,” according to an Instagram post. Advertisements for the products feature rapper Lil Yachty and singer Donny Osmond (the peacock on The Masked Singer) performing a song about the yummy food items.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a recall of approximately 30,260 pounds of beef chubs that were shipped nationwide by Washington Beef, LLC. The meat was said to be “contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic and metal.”