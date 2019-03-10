Cole Sprouse Gets Rave Reviews For New Film From Girlfriend Lili Reinhart And Twin Brother Dylan

Sprouse's film, 'Five Feet Apart,' tells the story of two teens with cystic fibrosis who fall in love.

Cole Sprouse’s loved ones certainly approve of his new film, Entertainment Tonight is reporting. Cole is starring in the movie Five Feet Apart, which tells the story of two teenagers with cystic fibrosis who fall in love. While the film doesn’t open to the general public until March 15, a premiere for the movie was held on March 7. Cole’s girlfriend, Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart, and his twin brother, Dylan, were both in attendance. They each made a tribute to Cole and the movie on their respective Instagram accounts.

Dylan, who rose to fame with his twin brother, Cole, on the Disney Channel sitcom, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, jokingly insisted that he did not cry and that anyone who claims otherwise was “deceived.” As for Lili, she referenced the sudden passing of her and Cole’s Riverdale co-star, Luke Perry, stating that “the last few days [had] been hard on all of [them.]” Lili says Cole’s film reminded her of how much you should value your loved ones and the importance of the relationships you make in your life. Lili and Cole, who portray the beloved couple “Bughead,” aka Betty and Jughead, shared a big kiss on the lips on the red carpet for the premiere. This is new for the couple, who tend to keep their relationship low-key.

According to Seventeen Magazine, the two first sparked relationship rumors in March, 2017, a mere two months after Riverdale had premiered. Cole, who works as a photographer when he’s not acting, uploaded a photo to his Instagram of Lili surrounded by a field of daisies. In November of 2017, Cole was finally asked straight-up if he was dating Lili — and he did not confirm or deny. They were finally caught kissing in public in April of 2018, and the couple made their official red carpet debut together in May of 2018.

Cole’s brother, Dylan, however, was his red-carpet partner growing up. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dylan has been signed to United Talent Agency (UTA.) Though the twins spent their childhood acting, they opted to leave the business for a bit to attend college at New York University. While Cole pursued Riverdale post-graduation, Dylan proceeded to open up All-Wise Meadery in the courtyard of Williamsburg’s William Vale hotel in Brooklyn. While he’s done some voice-over work for video games, he finally dipped his toe back into the acting pool when he starred in the indie film, Dismissed. Whether the brothers will collaborate again is still up in the air, but this much is known: they’re clearly fully supportive of each other’s solo projects.