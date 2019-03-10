Jordyn Woods Did Not Have A Reunion Dinner With Kylie Jenner, Per ‘E! News’

Looks like things are still icy between longtime friends Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods.

Reports began to swirl on Friday that the two 21-year-old former besties reunited for the first time since she was accused of having an affair with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The Inquisitr previously reported that the two met together for breakfast at Pedalers Fork in Calabasas a week after Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s talk show Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch. The photo was first shared on Facebook and soon went viral and led fans to believe that they had called a truce. However, E! News reported on Saturday that the women spotted at the restaurant wasn’t the Kylie Cosmetics CEO, but was Woods’ friend and boutique owner, Heather Sanders.

While the woman in question wasn’t the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, Woods said during her Red Table Talk interview that she and Jenner have remained in contact periodically. Woods claims she even told Jenner she would be appearing on the show where she spoke for the first time about the rumors surrounding her and Thompson. She admitted that while she wasn’t secretly hooking up with Kardashian’s baby daddy, Woods did say he kissed her when she attended one of his parties at his Los Angeles home. Since the news of the encounter broke, Woods has reportedly moved out of Jenner’s Calabasas home, where she lived for a year.

According to E!, the rest of the Kardashian family hasn’t had any contact with Woods over the last month and sources claim they have no desire to speak to the Life of Kylie alum.

“[The Kardashians] will never work with [Woods] or have anything to do with her ever again,” the source told E!

“They have done everything to help Jordyn be successful on her own. They feel she would be nothing without them. It’s such a betrayal for them.”

Although Woods may not be back in the Kardashians’ inner circle yet, she has returned to social media following the scandal. She shared a photo on the photo-sharing app for the first time since February with her 9.5 million followers. The post was two photos of the model sporting a new bob haircut and smiling to the camera.

“If you’re reading this.. it means God has given you another day to wake up and be grateful & better than you were yesterday,” Woods captioned the image, followed by a red heart emoji.