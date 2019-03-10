NBA Rumors: Reggie Bullock Reveals Main Reason Why He Wants To Re-Sign With LA Lakers In Free Agency

Should the Lakers bring Reggie Bullock back in free agency?

After failing to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans, the Los Angeles Lakers decided to engage in a trade negotiation with the Detroit Pistons before the February NBA trade deadline. The deal sent Svi Mykhailiuk and a future second-round pick to the Pistons in exchange for Reggie Bullock. The Lakers made the trade to boost their chance of earning a playoff spot in the deep Western Conference but as of now, it seems like Mykhailiuk and the Pistons have a better chance of reaching the postseason.

While the Pistons have won eight of their last 10 games and are currently in the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference, the Lakers are on a four-game losing streak and considered out of the playoff race. Despite suffering a disappointing season, Reggie Bullock still wants to re-sign with the Lakers when he becomes an unrestricted free agent next July, according to SB Nation’s Silver Screen And Roll.

“I would love to be back here with the Lakers. I was a fan of this organization pretty much my whole life, and the connection that me and Bron is building off handoffs and him continuing to find me spacing the floor, it’s continuing to build… We’ll see how it plays out during the summer.”

Reggie Bullock has only played 10 games with the Lakers but he strongly believes that he is a perfect fit with LeBron James and the Lakers.

“I like the way they play, I mean (LeBron) gets into the paint, a lot of people absorb around him and he’s great at passing out of double teams, finding shooters, and (shooting is) a skillset that I have.”

As of now, Lakers President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson and General Manager Rob Pelinka must have realized the mistake they did in the last offseason when they decided to surround LeBron James with playmakers instead of reliable three-point shooters. Keeping Reggie Bullock, who is a career 39.5 percent three-point shooter, is something that the Lakers should consider if they want to change the narrative in the 2019-20 NBA season.

However, re-signing Reggie Bullock won’t be the Lakers’ top priority in the summer of 2019. When the 2019 NBA free agency officially starts, the Lakers are expected to be aggressive in finding a second superstar to pair with LeBron James. Several incoming free agent superstars have already been linked to the Lakers, including Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, Klay Thompson, and Kemba Walker.