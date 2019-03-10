Jordyn Woods May Have To Battle Kris Jenner If She Wants To Do Her Own Reality Show, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Thanks to a fortuitous interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on her show Red Table Talk, Jordyn Woods is rising like a phoenix from the ashes after her reputation was smeared by rumors she had been intimate with Tristan Thompson. As Harper’s Bazaar reports, several people criticized Khloe Kardashian for blaming Jordyn for the breakup of her family.

Jordyn is also back on Instagram. She posted a new photo on her page on Saturday with a new hairstyle and a sun-kissed glow.

According to Hollywood Life, Jordyn’s career is set to blow up as well since she’s getting offers to appear on multiple reality TV shows and to potentially have her own show as well. But her previous contracts with the Kardashian camp could be a thorn in her side. She has previously appeared on their flagship show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Their source said that Kris Jenner, the Kardashian/Jenner clan matriarch and “momager” could “take issue” with Jordyn wanting to do her own reality show.

“Any new show starring Jordyn alone may be perceived as a spin-off of the Kardashians,” Hollywood Life’s insider said.

“Then Kris would take issue as Jordyn may be in violation of existing contracts.”

Their source went on to say that she’ll still have to be careful about appearing as a character on another reality show as she will most likely not be allowed to talk about the Kardashians. That might be tricky for Jordyn since these producers likely want to work with her because of her history with Kylie Jenner and the Kardashian family.

Before the interview on Red Table Talk, TMZ reported that Jordyn had signed a non-disclosure agreement to appear on KUWTK which meant that she could not divulge private details about America’s first family of reality TV.

Jordyn’s chat with Jada Pinkett Smith did not focus much on the Kardashians. Instead, she shared her side of the story about what happened the night that she went to a party at Tristan Thompson’s house. She denied reports that she had made out with him. She also denied sleeping with him. Jordyn also admitted that she sat near him but said that she was never on his lap.

There were also rumors that she and Tristan had been hooking up for months. Jordyn denied that as well. She did confess that Tristan kissed her as she left the next morning but said that it was a peck on the lips that she did not reciprocate.