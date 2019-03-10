Andy Cohen Says When Puppygate Talk Will End On ‘RHOBH’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 is five episodes in, and the drama this season is all about one specific topic: “puppygate.” A chihuahua that Dorit Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump Dogs wound up in a kill shelter after the bathing suit designer gave the dog away to a home more suitable than her own. This understandably bothered Lisa Vanderpump, but the way it was handled is what’s causing waves in Season 9.

Vanderpump is being accused of setting up Teddi Mellencamp in an attempt to assassinate Dorit’s character. Most of the RHOBH cast believe Lisa had one of her employees tell Teddi about the dog situation to start the gossip without having to do it on her own. The situation quickly became known as puppygate, following in the footsteps of “pantygate” two seasons prior. Fans are already over the drama and now Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen is tweeting about when it will all end.

A fan tweeted to Andy directly talking about the RHOBH reunio,n which is set to tape in a few months. The fan suggested puppygate would be a topic all season long and asked if they could submit their reunion question now, as they were planning on no longer viewing the show.

“We stop talking about the dog in a few weeks,” Andy tweeted back.

For those fans that are wondering, puppygate will not be a topic of conversation the entire season. A few weeks could mean anything, however, but the tweet does clarify that it will not run to the end of the season.

Vanderpump is rumored to have quit the show mid-season after having almost the entire cast against her. The restaurateur refused to show up to events and would not film with the other ladies in the cast, according to E! News. The moment Lisa Vanderpump quits filming could very well be when puppygate is no longer discussed, since the topic cannot carry on much without her.

Is this whole puppy gate scandal getting to Lisa Vanderpump? https://t.co/PsF10SWdZN — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) March 8, 2019

Most fans are ecstatic to hear that puppygate talk will be over in a few weeks, as several users commented on Andy’s post with their thoughts on the matter.

“There was so much else to be addressed! This is a complete waste of a season! Once LVP leaves, I am switching off…,” one fan wrote.

“Thank god! Pantygate 2.0 is a flopparoo!” another added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.