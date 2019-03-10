‘Maxim’ Model Hannah Palmer Bares It All In Extremely Racy Pic On Instagram

Following in the footsteps of all celebrities, Maxim model Hannah Palmer also made a new Instagram post in relation to the International Women’s Day. But unlike other models, Hannah posed for the camera in a very provocative way by going completely nude.

And not only that but she was also featured posing for the snap with a fellow nude model — both of whom were partially submerged in water. The ladies extended their arms and held each other in such a way so as to censor each other’s breasts in line with Instagram’s policy on full-on nudity.

The blonde bombshell provided a glimpse of her side boob while she put her derriere on a full display by striking a side pose. She let her tresses down and wore a full face of makeup to keep things sexy and glamorous.

As of the writing of this piece, Hannah’s raunchy photograph amassed close to 60,000 favorites and almost 600 comments where the models’ male fans appeared to be completely blown away by the ample display of skin and beauty.

Commenting on the picture, one fan wrote that seeing two nude, beautiful women made his day, while another one said that the picture was so hot that his phone almost melted. Similarly, one fan called Hannah “the goddess of sex and beauty,” and expressed that he is feeling envious of the photographer who must be having the time of his life.

Before posting the said nude picture, Hannah stunned her fans by wearing a dangerously short black bikini which could barely contain her enviable assets. The model sat on a bed against the backdrop of a window, wore her hair down, slightly tilted her head and clicked a selfie. The picture accrued 53,000 likes and 550 comments.

Similarly, the stunner shared yet another sultry photo wherein the 20-year-old seductress could be seen smoldering in a pair of black thongs which she teamed with a tiny crop top and a pair of chunky booties. The model posed by sitting on a motorbike and raised both of her arms to hold her hair. In the process, Hannah’s barely-there crop top failed to cover her assets, thus, providing a generous view of her underboob.

The post amassed more than 33,000 likes and fans fell totally in love with Hannah’s body. Owing to Hannah’s skin-baring snaps, which fans seem to appreciate a lot, there is a great potential for Hannah to gain more admirers on Instagram — which is very important in the age of the Internet.

Last year, Hannah took part in Maxim magazine’s cover girl contest for which winners were given a chance to be awarded a cash prize worth $25,000. Although Hannah couldn’t make it to the cover of the magazine, she still got her pictures published on the website which added to her popularity in a very significant way.

And now with all her pictures getting more traction than ever before, there is no doubt in believing that Hannah’s modeling career will escalate very soon.