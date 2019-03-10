Alex Rodriguez Takes Time From His Baecation With Jennifer Lopez To Share A Quote About Soulmates On Instagram

While Jennifer Lopez’s “love don’t cost a thing,” it doesn’t hurt that she has a beau who can treat her to a weekend getaway.

The “Waiting for Tonight” singer and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez have been sharing photos of their beach vacation on a tropical destination filled with blue skies, white sand beaches and stunning sunsets, according to E! News. The couple have shared photos and videos from their warm getaway and have been seen on a boat together smiling and enjoying each other’s company. Another Instagram photo shows Rodriguez smiling at the camera with his hand on his chin as the Selena star poses with a beach bikini on.

In addition to vacation pictures, Rodriguez also wished his girlfriend, her daughter and his daughters a happy International Women’s Day on Friday. He then took a break from sharing his vacation bliss to share a quote on his Instagram account on Saturday to his 2.3 million followers. The photo is an excerpt from a poem called “Soulmate” which was written by Bianca Sparacino.

“A soulmate isn’t someone who completes you. No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself. A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, and so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be,” the poem read, with a tan background and burgundy letters.

The power couple has been together since 2017 and first went public that May at the Met Gala, according to Vanity Fair. The two have always been affectionate with each other and share photos and videos of their experiences together via social media. Both the Second Act star and the retired baseball shortstop have been married in the past- J.Lo to Mark Anthony, Chris Judd and Ojani Noa and Rodriguez to Cynthia Scurtis.

During their cover story for Vanity Fair, the two recounted the meeting that led to their relationship, with J.lo remembering she was afraid to talk to her now-boyfriend when she saw him while filming her NBC show Shades of Blue. While she has a reputation for being both fierce and fearless, the 49-year-old multi-talented artist said when approaching men she is the “shyest person.” Once the two did connect, though, they soon learned they were highly compatible.

“We are very much twins,” he told the magazine. “We’re both Leos; we’re both from New York; we’re both Latino and about 20 other things.”

The “On The Floor” singer agreed with her beau’s sentiments during their interview.

“I understand him in a way that I don’t think anyone else could,” she chimed. “And he understands me in a way that no one else could ever.”