George Foreman’s Daughter Freeda Dead At 42

Boxer George Foreman’s daughter, Freeda Foreman, was found dead by a family member in her Houston, Texas, home, reportedly of unknown causes.

TMZ says that Freeda George Foreman, 42, who was also a successful professional boxer, is survived by her husband, two daughters, three grandchildren, her parents, and 11 siblings. Police are waiting for the coroner’s report, but no foul play is suspected at this time.

Freeda Foreman’s boxing career was short-lived, but her stats were impressive, with a professional record of 5-1, with three knockouts. She retired to enjoy her time as a wife and mother, but she was also encouraged to stop boxing by her parents, who didn’t approve of their daughter in the professional sport. Reports are that father George paid Freeda to quit.

Freeda, who was born in Texas, is one of George Foreman’s seven daughters, and he also has five sons, all named George. Despite initially disagreeing with her parents about her boxing career, Freeda and her former heavyweight champion father George Foreman had a good relationship, lending their voices to the show, King Of The Hill, playing themselves.

Freeda Foreman sought to be a positive influence on her community, sharing a brief biography of herself on Twitter.

“Aside from my love of family, being a good mother, wife, and friend, I aspire to make a positive difference in our American Criminal Justice System.”

The Daily Mail says that while Freeda Foreman was boxing, she talked about her father’s disapproval of her career, but she stressed that he still supported her as a person and as his daughter.

“He flat out doesn’t like it. But I do have his love and support. That’s what counts.”

Ms. Foreman had been attending Sam Houston State University where she was seeking a degree in criminal justice, and she has several IMDB credits for documentaries and small roles in movies and television.

George Foreman, 70, was a boxing star in his own right, holding the heavyweight championship twice, holding it the first time from 1973 until 1974, where he lost it to the late Muhammad Ali, and then winning it back in 1994, beating Michael Moorer. Foreman became the oldest heavyweight boxing champion at age 46.

Foreman has even had a third act, launching his George Foreman Grill, an in-home countertop appliance which changed the way people cook in 1994. The former boxing champion has reportedly sold over 100 million units of his grills in various styles since.

Freeda Foreman, the boxer’s fourth daughter, was born in 1977.