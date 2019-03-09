Diddy Pays Tribute To Friend Notorious B.I.G. On The 22nd Anniversary Of His Death

Sean “Diddy” Combs wants to make sure no one forgets his fallen friend and Bad Boy artist Notorious B.I.G. on the 22nd anniversary of the rapper’s death.

Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace was shot and killed in 1997 at the age of 24. According to E! News, the “Juicy” rapper was riding in a vehicle leaving a music industry party at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

The identity of the person who killed Wallace still hasn’t been revealed after more than 20 years since his death. E! News states that there was an FBI investigation surrounding the rapper’s death in 2005 but records were later released from the Los Angeles Police Department due to sources not willing to talk to investigators due to beliefs that there was internal corruption within the force, according to Time Magazine. For years, many of Notorious B.IG.’s fans and loved ones have believed that his death is related to his rivalry with Tupac Shakur, who died six months before the “Hypnotize” rapper in 1996.

Notorious B.I.G. and Diddy were historically close ever since he became one of Diddy’s first Bad Boy artists. At the time of his death, Diddy also attended the same party as his slain friend, though they were in separate cars. Since his death, Diddy has been heavily involved in maintaining Notorious B.I.G.’s legacy through his music and his 2009 biopic, Notorious which he executive produced, per IMDB.

Diddy took to his Instagram account on Saturday to remember the “Big Poppa” rapper via photo and a video. The rapper shared a video of the two friends performing together with his 13.5 million followers.

“BIGGIE SMALLS IS THE ILLEST!!!!! HAPPY BIGGIE DAY!” the hip-hop mogul captioned under the video, followed by a black heart.

Diddy also celebrated Notorious B.I.G. via Instagram stories. In one video, he is on a yacht dancing to Biggie’s song, “Party and Bulls–t”

“I’m just waking up but I would like to say to the world, Happy Biggie Day! Happy Biggie Day! Brooklyn lick some shots! New York, play that Biggie all day,” Diddy said. “And to the new generation, if you’ve never listened to the Ready to Die album, do yourself a favor, go listen to that today.”

Diddy also took time out to congratulate Biggie’s son he shares with ex-wife Faith Evans and namesake, Christopher Jr. or C.J., 22. E! News reports that C.J. is opening his own cannabis business, Think BIG in honor of his late father. The “Mo Money Mo Problems” rapper is also survived by his daughter, T’yanna, 25.