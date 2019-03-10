Lais Ribeiro Shows Off Her Sweaty Body In A Skimpy Bikini On Instagram

When it comes to leaving her fans totally hot under the collar, and yet yearning for more, Brazilian bombshell Lais Ribeiro exactly knows how to press the right buttons. The model took to her Instagram account on Saturday evening and posted a racy picture, which left little to the imagination of the viewers.

Donning a barely-there blue printed bikini that allowed her to flaunt her sweaty body, and ample amount of cleavage, as well as an up-close view of her well-toned abs, the model posed for the camera while lying on a wooden bench. Lais opted for minimal makeup comprised of some bronze eyeshadow, brown eyeliner, and a nude shade of lipstick.

Per the geotag, the picture was captured in New York, and in the caption — which the 28-year-old model wrote in Portuguese — she informed her fans that she is feeling homesick for Brazil.

Within an hour of having been posted, and as of the writing of this piece, the picture has racked up more than 55,000 likes and 330-plus comments where fans and followers expressed their admiration for the sexy model in explicit terms, using phrases like “perfect in every way,” “incredible breasts and abs,” “absolutely gorgeous,” and “marry me please.” Others, per usual, posted hearts, kisses, and fire emojis on the pic to express their love for Lais.

In an earlier post, Lais shared some pictures from her trip to Rio where she could be seen having a great time with her friends at carnival. She, however, did not clearly specify what the event was about, as the caption was once again in Portuguese.

The model wore a low-cut bandeau top which she paired with a blue embellished skirt. Lais also wore lots of stone jewelry and a broad bracelet to pull off a very ethnic look. She tied her hair into a high ponytail, wore a full face of makeup, and finished off her attire with a pair of gold gladiator-style, high-heeled sandals.

In some of the pictures, Lais could be seen busting out of the tight bandeau bra, which set pulses racing and the picture racked up whopping 55,000-plus likes.

She also posted two solo pictures wearing the same outfit, which racked up additional 38,000 likes and 200 comments, which show that her fans can certainly never get enough of her sexiness.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, the model — who has walked for major fashion brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Marc Jacobs — revealed that being a Victoria’s Secret model has been a very different experience for her.