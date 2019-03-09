William H Macy Believes ‘Shameless’ Fans Will See Emmy Rossum Again

Macy does not believe this is the last time Emmy will have an appearance in the Showtime series.

The Season 9 Finale of Shameless is a little more than 24 hours away – with the exception of those who will turn in just after midnight EST when Showtime drops it into their streaming app – and most are bracing themselves to say goodbye to Emmy Rossum.

Rossum announced before the new season kicked off that it would be her last season with her Gallagher family. Fortunately, as those who have been with the series from the start know, it is not uncommon for characters to leave the show only to come back.

Mickey Milkovich (played by Noel Fisher) who is coined as the soul mate of Ian Gallagher (played by Cameron Monaghan) has entered and exited the series on many occasions.

Jimmy/Steve (played by Justin Chatwin) has also entered and exited the show several times.

When the network revealed Shameless has been renewed for a 10th Season, Cameron once again revealed that anyone who leaves the show can always coming back (with rare exception of those who pass away).

Monaghan had previously announced his plans to retire as the character of Ian Gallagher. The midseason finale for Season 9 was originally believed to be the last episode for Ian. Cameron, however, has since announced plans to revive his role and rejoin the cast next season.

Rossum and the producers of the Showtime hit series have also been pretty adamant about the fact that the door was always open for Emmy to revive her role as Fiona. Emmy claimed her character was just doing the equivalent of moving down the street and could always return.

William H. Macy & Katey Sagal dished about the ninth season of #Shameless ahead of Emmy Rossum's final episode – Watch a sneak peak here: https://t.co/FadVVmnUQy — JustJared.com (@JustJared) March 7, 2019

According to Variety, William H. Macy – who plays the role of Emmy’s father Frank in the series – does not believe this will be the last time fans see the eldest Gallagher sibling.

“I think Emmy will come back and make a guest appearance before this thing sets sail. She better, otherwise I’m gonna grab her by the ear and bring her back,” Macy said as he firmly believed the Showtime series wouldn’t come to an end with Fiona coming back one more time.

For those who are unfamiliar with the series history, Shameless is an adaption of the U.K. series which is also called Shameless. In the original U.K. version, the character of Fiona leaves early on in the series.

Picture 1: These are the geniuses who ACTUALLY make the sausage. Picture 2: My final scene with Emmy. Picture 3: I couldn’t walk so I hid the ukulele under the covers. Last episode of the season airs tomorrow! #OnlyOnShowtime #Shameless pic.twitter.com/UidbPXifJQ — William H. Macy (@WilliamHMacy) March 9, 2019

The actress who plays Fiona, however, did return to the series when it did eventually end. Variety reveals Macy expects the same thing will happen when the Showtime series eventually comes to an end as well.

The Season 9 Finale of Shameless airs tomorrow night only on Showtime.