Emily Ratajkowski And Husband Are ‘Nightmare Neighbors’ Who Blast Music And Host Loud Parties, Court Docs Show

Emily Ratajkowski is wildly popular with fans online for the racy pictures she shares on her Instagram page, but her real-life neighbors might not feel the same way.

The 27-year-old model and actress has come under fire for living rent-free in a pricey Manhattan loft apartment due to a state loophole meant for impoverished artists, and new court documents show that she and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard are in hot water with their neighbors. As the New York Post reported, those living nearby claim that Emily and Sebastian are “nightmare neighbors” who play loud music and host parties into the early morning hours.

Neighbor Antoni Ghoosh, who lives next door, shared with a court some of the exasperated text messages he has sent the couple trying to get them to quiet down.

“Can you turn music off, trying to sleep, it’s 4:30 for Christ sake,” Ghosh texted Bear-McClard on one night in December 2015. Bear-McClard claimed no one was home at the time, but Ghoosh said he could hear loud music and voices.

Two days later, there was more loud music.

“Hey Sebastian, I don’t know if you got a home theater system, but it sounds like it’s in my apartment, can you turn it down, trying to sleep,” Ghoosh wrote.

Antoni Ghoosh is asking a court to evict Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard, which would likely please their landlord. As the New York Post revealed in a previous report, the couple is taking advantage of a legal loophole to live in their nearly $5,000-per-month NoHo apartment without paying any rent. The report noted that the couple has been living in a loft at 49 Bleecker Street for the last two years without paying any rent.

The two were able to skirt around paying rent because their building lacks a certificate of occupancy or fire or other safety precautions, allowing them to take advantage of a law that allowed starving artists to live in loft space where they also work.

Experts said the couple is running afoul of the law.

“Here is a prime example, in prime NYC real estate, where an uber-wealthy celebrity couple and tenant can take advantage and exploit a law that was intended for truly struggling artists and low-income families in need of affordable housing,” Carolyn Daly, spokeswoman for a coalition of loft building owners that includes 49 Bleecker, told the New York Post.

“The idea that one of these wealthy individuals is exploiting the system to save what, for him, is chump change, is a kick in the a– to the people who made Bleecker Street what it is” https://t.co/hsI78YFso2 — New York Magazine (@NYMag) March 5, 2019

Both Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard declined to comment to the New York Post about the lawsuit seeking to evict them from their loft apartment.