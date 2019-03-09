Trump Slams ‘Wacky Nut Job’ Ann Coulter

In a series of Twitter messages posted Saturday, President Donald Trump slammed “Wacky Nut Job” Ann Coulter.

According to Trump, “Wacky Nut Job” Ann Coulter’s criticism of his immigration policies is unwarranted, given that he is facing strong opposition from the Democratic Party, and working to push his agenda without the help of “certain” Republicans.

According to the president, the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border is being renovated and built, and thousands of illegal immigrants have been apprehended.

“Wacky Nut Job @AnnCoulter, who still hasn’t figured out that, despite all odds and an entire Democrat Party of Far Left Radicals against me (not to mention certain Republicans who are sadly unwilling to fight), I am winning on the Border. Major sections of Wall are being built and renovated, with MUCH MORE to follow shortly.”

Trump concluded the tweets by touting his administration’s alleged accomplishment, and arguing that “millions” of immigrants would be entering the United States under any other president. Trump, he tweeted, is “stopping an invasion.”

It comes as no surprise that Donald Trump is nicknaming, insulting, and ridiculing “Wacky Nut Job” Ann Coulter. The conservative author and pundit, once a strong supporter of the president, has as of recently become one of his fiercest right-wing critics, according to The Guardian.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Coulter in late January described Trump as the “biggest wimp” to ever serve as President of the United States. Her comments came following the president’s “caving” to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Trump, after promising not to cave, caved and reopened the government, ending what was the longest and most expensive government shutdown in United States history. The shutdown was effectively forced by the president, who wanted to pressure the Democratic Party into relocating funds for a wall on the southern border.

President Trump Hits Back Hard At TV Pundit Ann Coulter: “Wacky Nut Job” https://t.co/UxBR2W3zjv pic.twitter.com/cUJJvuHiL4 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 9, 2019

Coulter later explained her remarks, arguing that it is only natural to expect that a president keeps his campaign promises. “Look, it’s crazy that I expect a president to keep a promise he made every day for 18 months,” she said, adding that there is “no question” that Pelosi outwitted Trump during the shutdown.

These comments reached the president as well, who remarked that “Maybe I didn’t return her phone call or something.”

Since then, Coulter has only doubled down. She often takes to Twitter to call out and criticize President Trump, and the Republican Party.

“If Dems revived Bernie Sanders’ (long forgotten) pro-worker, anti-immigration position, they’d slaughter Trump. Now, who’s the “Stupid Party?” she wrote in a recent tweet.

In another recent Twitter post Coulter sarcastically mocked Trump, writing that it is “too bad” that his supporters are not getting what they want.