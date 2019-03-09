Chrissy Teigen Posts Adorable Photo Of Son Miles Covered in Sauce And He Looks Just Like John Legend

Chrissy Teigen has become known for sharing relatable snippets of her life as a mom and her latest post on Instagram is no different. In the photo, her youngest child Miles is eating what looks like spaghetti but unfortunately, it appears that most of the meal has found its way onto the table in front of him. His face is also covered in sauce stains and he looks adorably innocent despite the mess he’s apparently made.

As many people in the comments note, the 9-month-old is the spitting image of his father, John Legend.

“John look-a-like! Adorable!!” one fan wrote while another commented, “OMG literally a mini John in this one.”

This isn’t the first time that Teigen has posted a photo where Miles looks like his father’s doppelganger.

On the day after Valentine’s Day, the former Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit posted a photo of her son in a suit and it almost seems like he’s playing dress-up in his father’s clothes. There are also a lot of comments under that post about how much he looks like Legend.

Another recent post also hints that he may one day follow in his father’s footsteps and become a singer. In a video recorded by Legend, you can see Miles trying to sing along to “The Wheels On The Bus.” He doesn’t really nail the lyrics but seems very confident handling the microphone on his toy.

While Teigen often shares cute photos of her kids, she’s also honest about some of the parenting challenges she’s experienced. Late last year, she revealed that Miles has to wear a helmet because he has a condition called plagiocephaly, which is also known as Flat Head Syndrome.

“Baby Miles getting fitted for a little helmet today for his adorable slightly misshapen head,” she wrote on Twitter back in December.

“So if you see pictures, don’t feel bad for him because he’s just fixing his flat and honestly he’s probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow”

As Parents Magazine notes plagiocephaly occurs when one of the soft plates in a newborns head flattens causing an asymmetry in the skull. Luckily, it can be corrected with the helmets that Teigen talked about and it doesn’t cause and developmental issues for the child. According to their article, by the time a kid is 2- or 3-years-old, it’s hard to notice any of the symptoms.

But it’s already difficult to notice it in Miles because his cuteness is so distracting.