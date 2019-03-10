Kim Kardashian Flaunts Major Cleavage & Sculpted Legs In Strapless White Minidress

The fashionista posted a throwback photo to Instagram, showcasing one of the show-stopping vintage Mugler dresses she wore last month at a Mugler event.

Kim Kardashian loves herself some Thierry Mugler. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star just can’t get enough of the French designer’s fabulous creations, as was more than evident in late February. At the time, the businesswoman and socialite made headlines with two extravagant Mugler outfits, which she proudly wore at the VIP viewing of the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition in Montreal.

Shortly after the star-studded event, the 38-year-old fashionista showed off her Mugler outfits in a number of dazzling photos shared on Twitter. The posts mostly featured one of the two dresses — a toga-like pink sheer gown complete with a golden breastplate. Earlier today, Kim took to her Instagram page to showcase her second Mugler look, and fans were not disappointed.

The reality TV star shared no less than six new photos, which were very well received by her 130 million Instagram followers, garnering more than 1.1 million likes and close to 5,800 comments.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the second outfit worn by Kim at the Montreal exhibition was a white corset minidress — a vintage Mugler design from the 1999-2000 “Les Méduses” collection. The spectacular strapless frock boasted an eye-catching boned bodice, adorned with numerous tight pleats that gave it an exquisite shell-like look.

The curve-hugging number left very little to the imagination, showing a serious amount of cleavage. In fact, the KUWTK star nearly spilled out of her corset, which barely contained her buxom assets, as seen in a previous photo posted to Twitter by Kim.

The new snapshots offered a more detailed view of the head-turning minidress, flaunting the stunning Mugler creation in all of its splendor. In the sexy throwback snaps, Kim put her hourglass figure on full display, showing a generous expanse of skin in the dangerously short minidress.

The remarkable design flaunted her famous curves to perfection, showing that nothing beats a vintage Mugler dress when it comes to glamor and sex-appeal.

In the photos, the Mugler-clad KUWTK star poses alongside the French designer, as well as some of the other guests present at the event, including beauty entrepreneur Kristen Noel Crawley. In one of the snaps, the bodacious TV personality is photographed standing next to some of the Mugler designs featured in the exhibition.

The newly posted snapshots were personal photos that haven’t been published before, neither by Kim nor by any media outlet. Unlike the previously shared photo, which was closely cropped to Kim’s bust and didn’t show too much of the dress, the latest ones showcased the entire outfit head-to-toe.

The photos revealed eye-popping details about the vintage Mugler dress. For instance, the snaps unveiled that the sculptural corset cinched at the waist, flaring out into a rectangular base that emphasized Kim’s curvaceous hips.

The reality TV star accessorized the dress with two large white bracelets — one worn at the cuff, the other high up on the opposite arm. The gorgeous brunette paired up her dress with matching strappy heels.

Equally noteworthy was Kim’s hairstyle — a Medusa-like updo that further echoed the spirit of the vintage “Les Méduses” collection. The KUWTK star twisted her dark tresses into thick tendrils, which snaked down her neck.

In her latest Instagram post, Kim tagged her hair stylist, Cesar DeLeon Ramirez, and her makeup artist, Mario. Interestingly enough, on the day of the event, Mario shared a few photos of his own, in which he was styling Kim on the fly. One of those photos offered an intimate behind-the-scenes glimpse of the pink Mugler dress – the sheer vintage number in which Kim made her dazzling entrance to the event – showing what it looked like without the golden breastplate.

As The Daily Mail points out, the final photo in the batch showcased a sketch by Mugler, revealing his vision for Kim’s makeup and hairstyle ahead of her changing into the second outfit. The photo showed that Ramirez’s and Mario’s work was very close to the designer’s specifications, following the instructions to the letter.