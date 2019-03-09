Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Kyle’s Astonishing Choice

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless reveal that Kyle makes a heartbreaking choice between the women in his life, and the outcome could end up being something he’s unable to live with.

Summer (Hunter King) insists on a quick wedding. There will be no year-long engagement for this Newman granddaughter. She wants to pin Kyle (Michael Mealor) down right away, so plans continue at breakneck speed, and the big day arrives all too soon for Kyle.

The Inquisitr reported that Kyle has second thoughts about his hasty wedding to Summer, and she calls him to give him a push towards showing up. After all, Summer is waiting dressed in white while her mother Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), dad Nick (Joshua Morrow), and grandfather Victor (Eric Braeden) stand around with nothing to do. Kyle’s tardiness is undoubtedly humiliating.

Kyle actor Michael Mealor recently discussed the storyline with Soap Opera Digest.

According to Mealor, “He’s late because he doesn’t know if he can go through with this, but then he remembers what’s at stake. Summer will only give up part of her liver to save Lola’s life if he marries her.”

Not only does Kyle have to marry his ex to get the love of his life a liver transplant and a new lease on life, but also the young Abbott has to seem happy about his choice to marry Summer when he loves Lola. Summer isn’t easily fooled, and Kyle knows she will cause issues if he does not act right.

Could you see Summer as Mrs. Kyle Abbott? Tell us what you think about this wedding proposal! #YR pic.twitter.com/NbEj5G97k3 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 6, 2019

“Kyle knows if he has a bad attitude about this, Summer could back out at any point, so he has to fake it till he makes it. He has to keep this act up of being excited. He may be apprehensive about marrying Summer, but he does recognize the love she has for him.”

Unfortunately for Kyle, when Lola wakes up, she reveals that she loves him too. There’s no way for him to ease the hurt that Lola will feel when she realizes that Kyle and Summer got married while she was in a coma. Plus, Summer’s stipulation that she remain anonymous makes things even more difficult for Lola to understand.

Summer indeed is scared about the surgery, but she also realizes giving a piece of herself to save Lola is the way to get what she wants — Kyle. Now Summer has a year to convince Kyle he loves her too, which could be difficult. For the first time, Kyle feels like he knows what real love is, and that’s not something he ever experienced with Summer.