Kelly & Carl May Reconnect During The ‘Shameless’ Season 9 Finale

Kelly and Carl appear to get cozy during the Season 9 finale.

Things have been pretty awkward this season as far as the strange love triangle that was Carl (Ethan Cutkosky), Kelly (Jess Gabor), and Debbie (Emma Kenney) was concerned. Debbie finally made a move on Kelly – and was rejected – which left both her and Carl crying on their porch with broken hearts.

Throughout the entire course of this awkward love triangle, fans of Shameless have expressed pretty mixed feelings. The overwhelming majority were unhappy with Debbie for making any type of move on Kelly. Some were unhappy with Kelly for leading Debbie on.

What made the love triangle even more complicated is the fact that fans also have pretty mixed emotions about the relationship of Carl and Kelly. While some fans loved her and thought she was perfect for Carl, there were others that just weren’t happy with the current girlfriend.

Unfortunately for Carl, fans not liking his girlfriend has been a trend throughout the entire series. Carl, however, is still young and there’s plenty of time left for him to find his special someone.

A few fans have even joked that he may want to consider his cougar boss at the fast food joint where he currently works as a cook, as she clearly vibes him more and more with every episode that passes.

Ethan Cutkosky as Carl and Jess Gabor as Kelly Chuck Hodes / Showtime

Episodic snapshots from the season finale reveal Kelly and Carl getting cozy in the front seat of her truck as she’s either leaning in to give the young Gallagher a kiss or to smack him in the face. Many fan theories have already surfaced in fan groups wondering if this means Kelly and Carl could rekindle their flame.

Other photos from the Season 9 finale, as well as the promo trailer teaser, do reveal that Debbie and Carl get even with Kelly for breaking both of their hearts recently. One photo reveals Debbie walking away from Kelly with her vandalized truck in the background. While only part of the word can be made out from the photo, it appears as if Debbie – and possibly Carl – spray painted “Heart Breaker” across the side of Kelly’s truck.

A separate photo also shows Kelly and Debbie engaged in a very heated argument while standing in front of the truck after it was vandalized.

Emma Kenney as Debbie and Jess Gabor as Kelly Chuck Hodes / Showtime

The Season 9 finale of Shameless airs tomorrow night on Showtime. Fans who cannot wait until tomorrow night to find out what happens between Carl and Kelly can watch the finale after midnight ET when the network drops it into their streaming app.