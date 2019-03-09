Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Opens Up About Sammi Giancola’s Engagement, Per ‘HL’

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola shared an amazing update with her fans earlier this week — that she and her longtime boyfriend, Christian Biscardi had gotten engaged. Fans of the Jersey Shore alum had been wondering if Giancola’s ex-boyfriend, and former roommate from their days in Jersey, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, would be reaching out to wish her well, and now a source has told HollywoodLife that Ortiz-Magro will be leaving the past in the past.

“[Ronnie] doesn’t have any plans on reaching out to congratulate Sammi or wish her well on getting married because he doesn’t want to take away from one of the biggest moments in her life,” the insider shared.

The source also added that Ortiz-Magro is happy for his ex, and that there are no longer any hard feelings between the former couple. They also shared that Ortiz-Magro once thought that he would be the one to propose to Giancola, and that the deeply regrets being “scared” of his forever feelings toward his former roommate — and he acted out by picking arguments and stepping out on their relationship with other women.

“Despite Ronnie thinking in the past that he was going to be the one to get down on one knee and propose to Sammi, he has moved on and just wants her to be happy. Ronnie wishes Sammi nothing but the best and is glad she found someone who treats her how she deserves to be treated.”

While the majority of their relationship played out on MTV during the original run of Jersey Shore, fans of Giancola and Ortiz-Magro had hoped that one day they would reunite, as they were considered a fan-favorite couple despite their constant on-air arguing. When Giancola announced that she would not joining the cast for Jersey Shore: Family Reunion, those who had hopes of seeing the duo back on screen once again were let down.

Though Giancola has never come out and said why she would not join her former roommates for their usual antics, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi opined that Giancola likely did not want to relive any of the drama that tends to happen when her and Ortiz-Magro get together. Polizzi further added that Giancola has found happiness in her relationship with Biscardi, and didn’t want anything to get in the way of that — especially an ex.

“And being that there was a lot of Ron and Sam drama when we did film, it was just really hard on both of them. So I just think she doesn’t want that anymore,” Polizzi further stated, as People Magazine shared.