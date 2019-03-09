Alexina Graham Shows Off Plenty Of Skin On Instagram

British model Alexina Graham is gradually becoming more and more popular on Instagram – thanks to her incredible looks, sexy body, and her racy photographs that the model posts almost every week to keep her fans engaged and interested.

And that’s what she exactly did in one of her latest snaps wherein she was featured wearing a skimpy grey Victoria’s Secret bra which she paired with matching panties to flaunt her enviable assets and smooth skin. The model let her red tresses down, accessorized with lots of gold pendants and stared into the camera to pull off a very sexy look.

The model wore no makeup at all which melted many hearts, so much so that the pic garnered more than 37,000 likes and close to 300 comments wherein fans and followers showered the hottie with various compliments.

One fan wrote that the picture is so sexy that it rendered him completely speechless, while another one said that Alexina is the sexiest model alive. Another one said that the model looks “hot as hell” in the photograph and asked her out on a date.

The remaining comments, per usual, consisted of complimentary words and phrases like “stunning,” “goddess,” “angelic,” “absolutely gorgeous,” and “simply perfect,” as well as fire, hearts and kiss emojis.

Alexina also posted a video of herself in relation to the International Women’s Day on March 8 wherein she could be seen wearing a printed black-and-brown shirt with a blue fur detailing on one sleeve and a black skater skirt which accentuated her slim figure. The model wore little to no makeup, wore her silky hair down and could be seen joyfully walking in the lobby of some building. Referring to herself, the stunner wrote the following message to portray her strength and achievement.

“Her mother told her she could grow up to be anything she wanted to be, so she grew up to become the strongest of the strong, the strangest of the strange, the wildest of the wild, the wolf leading the wolves.”

In an interview with Paper Magazine, the Nottingham native revealed that she has worked with big brands like Maybelline, Burberry, and Victoria’s Secret. Per the piece, the redhead was also one of the winners of the Ford Supermodel of the World competition.

She revealed that before winning the title, she never thought about becoming a model although people would often suggest her to try the fashion industry because of her amazing body, looks, and height.

She added that she never found herself to be “model material.” But once she had a taste of the industry, nothing could stop her from becoming successful as she immediately fell in LOVE (her emphasis) with the profession.